Swimmers plucked from water after houseboat dip goes wrong

Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie received simultaneous calls for help at Swansea and Nauru's Beach on Sunday.
Volunteers were heading to a call for help near the Swansea Caravan Park when a second call for help came in.
The second call was given a higher priority with two persons in the water struggling with the tidal flow.
Upon arrival near Nauru's Beach two people were quickly pulled from the water.
One of the swimmers got into difficulty whilst swimming near their house boat, the second swimmer leapt into action with a life ring to assist until our crew arrived on scene.
Both swimmers were brought onboard with no serious injuries.
The crew then returned to the first call for help and were able to assist the JetSki operator and passenger with a tow safety back to shore.
