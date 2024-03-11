Newcastle Herald
Knights back next in line to replace injured winger Tuala

MM
By Max McKinney
March 12 2024 - 6:00am
Tom Jenkins is in line to make his Knights debut against North Queensland on Saturday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Knights coach Adam O'Brien said he was "hard to leave out" for round one and now Tom Jenkins looks set to get a call-up to replace injured winger Enari Tuala for Newcastle's clash with North Queensland on Saturday.

