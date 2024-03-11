Knights back next in line to replace injured winger Tuala

Knights coach Adam O'Brien said he was "hard to leave out" for round one and now Tom Jenkins looks set to get a call-up to replace injured winger Enari Tuala for Newcastle's clash with North Queensland on Saturday.
Jenkins, a 22-year-old outside-back who played six NRL games for Penrith before joining Newcastle this season on a two-year deal, appears likely to make his Knights debut in Townsville.
Tuala suffered a quad strain just before half-time in Newcastle's 28-12 loss to Canberra last week and is in doubt for the next few games.
He is certain to miss this week's match, and with fellow outside-back David Armstrong also sidelined with injury, Jenkins is the most logical replacement.
"He has done a fair bit of training with the squad here and he looks good," Knights centre Bradman Best said of Jenkins, speaking to the Newcastle Herald on Monday.
"If he gets the opportunity, I'm sure he'll take it with both hands."
Jenkins, who played wing in NSW Cup last week, had been vying through the pre-season to slot into the right-wing position vacated by Dominic Young.
O'Brien gave Tuala, who had 90 games of NRL experience, first crack against the Raiders and spoke last week about his sense of loyalty to incumbent players.
But he admitted Jenkins, who started on a flank in Newcastle's first trial against Cronulla in February, had been one of a few players he found difficult to omit for the season opener.
"Jed Cartwright, I thought he was really good for us against Cronulla, in particular ... him and Tom Jenkins were two that were hard to leave out," O'Brien said.
"You'd love to pick them all, but you can't."
Immediately after his side's loss on Thursday, O'Brien said he would have to assess his options for who replaces Tuala, after being less than impressed by what he saw of the reserve-grade side's earlier performance.
The NSW Cup team lost 38-22, also to the Raiders, but they had trailed 28-10 at half-time.
"Cup weren't much better than us," O'Brien said.
"No, they weren't better.
"We had the same sort of performance in two grades.
"I'll have to look at that game and work out where we go to."
Jenkins impressed in his first pre-season in Newcastle this summer and was solid in the trials, spending time on the wing and also at centre.
If he does come in for Tuala, he will play his first NRL game for the Knights at the same venue where he made his NRL debut.
The Young Cherrypickers junior played centre for the Panthers at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in a 38-8 loss to the Cowboys in round 25 of the 2022 season.
And while Jenkins may have only made six appearances in the top grade, his try-scoring record speaks for itself. He has bagged five at NRL level, but also crossed for 40 in 50 NSW Cup games.
For a man who stands 190cm tall, weighing 95kg, he has great athletic ability.
"He's fast off the mark, quick and agile," Best said.
"He's got good hands and when he was at Penrith, he was good on the wing there too.
"He's definitely done a job there before and I'm excited, if he gets the chance, to play with him and watch him go."
The Knights will fly north later this week hoping to improve their horrific record against the Cowboys in Townsville.
They haven't won there since 2015, are yet to win in four games at the Cowboys' new stadium, and have only won two of the past 14 meetings between the two sides in the regional Queensland city.
"It's an exciting challenge," Best said.
"We can't wait to go back there and play our style of footy and get a job done ...
"We're going up there to get the two points."
The Knights have the benefit of a few days extra recovery and preparation time than North Queensland, who played on Sunday.
But the Cowboys, who ran 11th last year after finishing third the year prior, were one of the more dominant sides in the opening round, defeating the Dolphins 43-18 at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.
"They look good," Best said. "They put a performance on and I'm sure they'll be charging into round two with plenty of confidence."
