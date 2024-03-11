All dogs should be secured, and certain ones muzzled, to keep us safe

AROUND each federal or state election, Newcastle and the Hunter voters are always promised the world and get nothing in return for their trusting vote. For example, we have been promised a fast train to Sydney (every election), a Kurri power plant run on hydrogen, a Hunter Park development, a new cargo terminal at Williamtown airport, a clean energy precinct, a "Royalties and Rejuvenation Fund", and the list goes on, all of which have, or will be, abandoned or deferred to the never never. A "new alliance" is now waking up and calling on the area's politicians for action to fulfil their election promises. The "new alliance" can call on all the Hunter MPs they like but nothing will happen until Newcastle and the Hunter make the current rusted-on seats in the region swing seats. The only thing that changes a politician's mind is if they are going to lose their seat.