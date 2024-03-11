Newcastle Herald
Letters

All dogs should be secured, and certain ones muzzled, to keep us safe

By Letters to the Editor
March 12 2024 - 4:30am
Some breeds of dog should be muzzled in public, says one reader. Picture by AP
GARRY Linnell ('Vicious dog owners a dangerous breed', Newcastle Herald, 9/3), highlights a "bad dog, bad owner" problem. Having witnessed an unprovoked, vicious dog attack, I am very wary, despite having had pet dogs. Some may not know that it is a good idea to never look a strange dog in the eye. Dangerous breeds, the staffie, Rottweiler and others should be required by law when in public to be on lead and muzzled. All dogs should be kept secure at all other times. If and when pet dogs are allowed on public transport all breeds should be on lead and muzzled, as anyone may be attacked at any time.

