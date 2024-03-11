All dogs should be secured, and certain ones muzzled, to keep us safe

GARRY Linnell ('Vicious dog owners a dangerous breed', Newcastle Herald, 9/3), highlights a "bad dog, bad owner" problem. Having witnessed an unprovoked, vicious dog attack, I am very wary, despite having had pet dogs. Some may not know that it is a good idea to never look a strange dog in the eye. Dangerous breeds, the staffie, Rottweiler and others should be required by law when in public to be on lead and muzzled. All dogs should be kept secure at all other times. If and when pet dogs are allowed on public transport all breeds should be on lead and muzzled, as anyone may be attacked at any time.
AROUND each federal or state election, Newcastle and the Hunter voters are always promised the world and get nothing in return for their trusting vote. For example, we have been promised a fast train to Sydney (every election), a Kurri power plant run on hydrogen, a Hunter Park development, a new cargo terminal at Williamtown airport, a clean energy precinct, a "Royalties and Rejuvenation Fund", and the list goes on, all of which have, or will be, abandoned or deferred to the never never. A "new alliance" is now waking up and calling on the area's politicians for action to fulfil their election promises. The "new alliance" can call on all the Hunter MPs they like but nothing will happen until Newcastle and the Hunter make the current rusted-on seats in the region swing seats. The only thing that changes a politician's mind is if they are going to lose their seat.
SUPERSTARS! A very appropriate description of the incredible Australian talent in the Civic concert featuring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Also, some of the performers were from the local area. From star Marina Prior, to the many other soloists, all of whom were pitch perfect, to the 100-strong choir, the fabulous orchestra and the brilliant young and old dancers. They put on a faultless performance and thoroughly deserved the standing ovation they received.
Plus the wonderful Civic Theatre, as good as any I've seen.
Absolutely brilliant!
I AM shocked the NSW Department of Planning continues to pursue development of 505 Minmi Road, Fletcher for housing ('Housing or habitat? Site's D-day looms', Herald. 9/3). The facts are plain, development between Wallsend and Minmi has now reached the inevitable point where this native bushland is the last not developed - who would have believed it.
But this site is ultra special because what the department proposes would see the last wildlife corridor to the regional park turned into wood chips and destroyed forever. It makes my stomach turn to see the department acting so myopically, and it should be ashamed, but this is what happens when planners bow to developers.
NICKY Hayley has bailed out of the US presidential race ('Hayley bows out but doesn't endorse Trump', Herald, 8/3). If, in 2025, Donald Trump is elected as American president for a second time, it will further divide America. Liberal democracies, including Australia, should expect an influx of American refugees. These Americans will be despairing Democrat voters who see no future for themselves in a violent America.
The attack, on January 6, 2021 on Washington DC was conducted by a disorganised rabble. If Trump gets back into power, his followers could try to keep him there by means of an organised, armed insurrection. America could easily descend into a second civil war. If Trump becomes president, he is likely to tear up AUKUS (which might save Australia a motza), abandon NATO, cut aid to Ukraine and cosy up to Vladimir Putin.
Thankfully, Australian voters are more astute and cynical than their American counterparts. No political party in Australia would touch Trump. An Australian party could not win a government with someone like Trump as its leader. There are only two events that can stop Trump. First, Nicky Hayley could be recalled, following a US Supreme Court ruling that Trump is ineligible to stand. This is unlikely since Trump, when he was president for the first time, stacked this court with Republican stooges. The second event is a Biden victory (God help us all!).
One thing seems certain. If Australia ever becomes a republic, voters should shun the messy and undemocratic US model. Australian voters don't want to face a choice between two decrepit and rich presidential candidates who cannot be trusted to deliver good government.
FIRST we were to get a Stairway to Heaven connecting the harbour to Christ Church Cathedral. I imagined something like the Spanish Steps in Rome. Now it's been reduced to a "pathway". Now I imagine an uneven narrow path with weeds and litter. How the mighty have fallen.
WHAT a rort ('Fighting for that lifestyle we've paid for', Newcastle Herald, 11/3), affordable housing? $400,000 for a home and $200 a week to rent the land it's on. What a blatant con. Buy a house on land you don't own? Not likely.
RAY Peck (Letters, 8/3), is correct in all he says about Peter Dutton's socially and economically crazy plan on nuclear. Ray didn't mention that since 2006 Port Stephens has been claimed as the ideal location in NSW for a reactor, with waste stored on site. I wonder what the Reckless Renewables mob think?
JOHN Cooper (Letters, 9/3), we do not manufacture cars in Australia, and to say car makers have six months to change their processes when they already export to dozens of countries with fuel standards. Are you suggesting we remain a dumping ground for highly polluting diesel and petrol cars when most manufacturers now also make electric cars. By the way, I drive a diesel ute.
COUNCIL looks to me as though it will cave to the whim of developers who want to block the view of the cathedral from Stockton or the harbour. Stand firm on your commitment to your ratepayers to retain the view. When one arrives at Newcastle by ship, the first two things that say "I am home" are the sight of Nobbys and the sight of the cathedral up on the hill. Please do not take these away from all Novocastrians.
YET another draw salvaged from the jaws of victory. It would be a different season if the Jets were allowed to play 85-minute matches! Clearly playing better than the opposition. Back at home next week. Hoping for a louder, larger crowd to support the lads.
