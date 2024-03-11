Pro house cleaning tips revealed: Cleaning hacks for A spotless, organised home

This is branded content.

Keeping your home organised and clean can feel like a full-time job. Juggling work, social and family responsibilities is hard enough as it is, but throw maintaining the tidiness of your home in there and the time seems to slip further through your fingers.

We are bringing cleaning tips from professional cleaners to help free up your time by making your cleaning routine more effective and simple. Use these hacks to get your time back and create a spotless and calm space with minimal effort.

Proactive cleaning tips

Before we get into the cleaning hacks, we have a few general tips on cleaning proactively. A rigorous cleaning approach is the most effective course of action to keep a consistently clean and tidy environment without feeling overwhelmed.

Clean as you go

The best thing you can do to avoid painstaking deep cleaning sessions is to tidy and clean up messes as soon as they come up. Put your clothes away as soon as they're off the line, wipe down kitchen counters and dining tables with a microfibre cloth after every use, and sweep floors as debris collects.

Cleaning as you go shortens your to-do list significantly for designated cleaning sessions. This means that you aren't wasting hours at a time every weekend deep cleaning up after your past self who couldn't be bothered!

Create a routine

Building on the 'clean as you go' mentality, a short daily regular cleaning routine can also make your life so much easier. Simple acts like making your bed every morning or doing a 5-minute clean each day in a different room makes a world of difference.

These simple acts can transform your home's cleanliness without feeling like you're putting in the hard yards, and lessen the required frequency of a deep clean.

Now for room-by-room house cleaning hacks straight from the professionals

Okay, now that we've got the basics, we can share these time-saving cleaning hacks with you. Here are our hacks straight from the cleaning professionals at Absolute Domestics:

General tips

Dust before you clean: Removing dust from all surfaces before wiping or mopping is key to effective cleaning.

Use vinegar to remove water stains: The acidic properties of vinegar allow it to break down hard water deposits that other products just can't seem to get rid of.

Mix your own simple solutions: Mixing your solutions from household products like baking soda, vinegar and hot water is cost-effective and more environmentally friendly than traditional products.

Sanitise light switches and door handles: Although switches and handles are some of the dirtiest places in a home, people often overlook sanitising them while cleaning.

Declutter: Getting rid of useless clutter makes cleaning so much easier and allows your home to look effortlessly tidy and minimalist.

Hire a professional: If you find that you struggle with keeping your house clean while juggling work and family life, consider getting a regular clean with If you find that you struggle with keeping your house clean while juggling work and family life, consider getting a regular clean with Absolute Domestics Newcastle cleaning services

Kitchen cleaning hacks

Clean stainless steel with vinegar: White vinegar dabbed on a damp microfibre cloth will bring back the shine on stainless steel surfaces.

Never scrub enamel with abrasive material: Enamel surfaces should be wiped over with a soft microfibre cloth using detergent or mild dish soap and warm water.

Clean your microwave with lemon water steam: Put lemon slices in water in the microwave for about a minute to create a steam that will loosen the grime in your microwave, then wipe with a microfibre cloth. Soapy water works too.

Use baking soda paste for tough food stains: Mix baking soda and water to create a paste that can be used to target food stains on your kitchen surfaces. However, you should avoid using baking soda paste on marble or quartz countertops, and ceramic stovetops and ovens.

Put your range hood filter in the dishwasher: When cleaning your range hood, place the filter in the dishwasher (if dishwasher safe) for a more efficient range hood clean.

Bathroom cleaning hacks

Use eucalyptus oil for soap scum: Eucalyptus oil is a great degreaser, and can easily remove soap scum from shower walls and floor with a microfibre cloth.

Use a vinegar spray bottle for soap scum: Distilled white vinegar is effective on shower and bathroom tile grout, just spray on grout and use a toothbrush or grout brush to scrub.

Let toilet cleaner sit: Let toilet cleaner sit for 15 minutes before thoroughly scrubbing with the toilet brush and flushing.

Sanitise toilet brush holder with spray: Spray your toilet brush holder with disinfectant to kill any harmful bacteria residing there.

Use baking soda to clean drains: Sprinkle baking soda down drains followed by hot water, for an easy and effective way to unclog drains.

Bedroom cleaning hacks

Keep up with laundry: Make sure you do your laundry every few days. The last thing your room needs are smelly clothes in your hamper stinking up the air.

Wash sheets every week: Your bedding should be washed each week to keep your bedroom fresh and clean, and bedding free from nasty dead skin cells.

Use vacuum cleaner for upholstery: Vacuuming upholstery is a simple and underrated method of removing dust and debris. Make sure to pull upholstery out from their place and vacuum hard-to-reach areas too.

Use an old pillowcase to dust ceiling fans: It is common knowledge that you should put a sheet on the ground when dusting fans, but this still allows dust mites to spread around. An old pillow case wrapped around the fan can allow you to sweep dust without it getting anywhere in the room.

Wipe blinds with microfibre cloth: These cloths work by attracting dust and effortlessly pulling it away as you wipe - making them great for cleaning blinds.

Outdoor cleaning hacks

Use vinegar to reduce weeds: Squirting weedy areas in your garden with white vinegar in a spray bottle can help eliminate invasive species without using environmentally damaging chemicals.

Invest in a power washer: Water power washers are incredible for removing dirt build-ups on outdoor concrete and wooden surfaces like driveways and decks.

Wipe outside of windows with glass cleaner and paper towel: Glass cleaner works best when used alongside a paper towel. Other kinds of wipes can leave streaky windows.

Use a stiff broom for sweeping outdoors: Stiff, heavy-duty bristles allow you to get debris from tricky and rough surfaces like concrete.

Use baking soda to clean greasy barbeques: Home-made baking soda/water paste (2:1 ratio) is also effective for cleaning barbeques with considerable grease buildup. Leave the paste on overnight for the best results, then wipe clean with a cloth the next day.

* Please note: While these tips are helpful for DIY outdoor cleaning, Absolute Domestics does not offer professional outdoor cleaning services.

The don'ts of household cleaning

Finally, we have a few house-cleaning pitfalls to avoid that are worth mentioning. Here are the 'don'ts' of cleaning:

Try and avoid particularly harmful products: Toxic cleaning products like chlorine, bleach and drain cleaners are sometimes unavoidable. Try to avoid these in your everyday cleaning routine for the health and safety of you, your family and the environment.

Never mix bleach and ammonia: Many household cleaning products contain bleach or ammonia. Not everyone knows that mixing these can create a toxic combination of gases which can be poisonous if inhaled.

Don't use old or dirty tools: Try and balance environmentally conscious behaviours with a realistic outlook on when it is time to throw scrub brushes, sponges or cloths away. Wash and sanitise these tools when they get dirty, and know when they are beyond saving.

Frequently asked questions

How can I keep my house clean with a disability?

If you are living with a disability, there are support services out there that partner with organisations to provide help around the home. For example, NDIS cleaning services with Absolute Domestics are available to aid individuals in keeping their homes clean.

How do professional cleaners clean so fast?

Professional cleaners are well-trained, and equipped with the right techniques and experience to clean faster than the average person. They are essentially experts in all things cleaning and know all of the tricks of the trade that save time.

How do busy people keep their house clean?