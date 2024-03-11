Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Property

Buyer pays record price at auction for $3.725 million Eleebana acreage

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated March 15 2024 - 9:38am, first published March 11 2024 - 4:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
61 Cherry Road in Eleebana has sold for a record-breaking $3.725 million with Anthony Di Nardo at Belle Property. Picture supplied
61 Cherry Road in Eleebana has sold for a record-breaking $3.725 million with Anthony Di Nardo at Belle Property. Picture supplied

A HOUSE on 1.8 acres in Eleebana has become the most expensive residential property in the suburb after selling for a huge price at auction.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.