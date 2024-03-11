Cause behind blaze at sport and recreation centre 'unclear'

THE CAUSE behind a blaze at an abandoned school camp site on the weekend remained unclear 24 hours after it broke out.
Police were making inquiries on Monday into a fire which sparked a major emergency response at the Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre on Sunday afternoon.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews rushed to the scene just before 1pm and had the fire contained within the hour.
At least a dozen trucks - including HAZMAT - were tasked to the centre.
It's understood the fire broke out in one of the site's buildings, but no injuries were reported.
A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed the cause of the fire had not been determined by Monday afternoon and inquiries were continuing.
An FRNSW Morisset spokesperson said an alarm had alerted authorities.
"The intensity of the situation required a coordinated effort among emergency services," the spokesperson said.
"With precision and determination, teams worked tirelessly to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of everyone involved.
"It was a true team effort, with each member playing a crucial role in the operation."
The Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre was a school camp site and has been at the centre of a battle between Lake Macquarie council and the NSW government since it closed suddenly in 2019.
The council staved off a decision to approve the site's demolition in December.
It voted instead to seek permission from NSW Lands and Property Minister Steve Kamper to refuse the demolition application.
The decision is now in the hands of the planning panel, which will make a determination at a public teleconference on March 19.
The site was shuttered almost overnight in 2019 due to concerns about the risks the nearby Eraring Power Station's coal ash dam posed in the event of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake - deemed a once-in-a-5000-year event.
The development application proposes to demolish all buildings and structures belonging to the former Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre, including car parks, accommodation lodges and outdoor activity spaces.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.