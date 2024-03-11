Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

$5.4-million outreach program to support Hunter veterans and their families

By Newsroom
Updated March 11 2024 - 3:21pm, first published 2:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson and Minister for Veterans Affairs and Defence Personnel Matt Keogh in Maitland today. Picture supplied
Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson and Minister for Veterans Affairs and Defence Personnel Matt Keogh in Maitland today. Picture supplied

A Newcastle-based Veterans' and Families' Hub is branching out to Maitland to better support the Hunter Region's veterans and their families.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.