Seizing the opportunity: senior's festival kicks off in Newcastle

SAUCY science, comedy, Ta Chi and pickleball, the 2024 Senior's Festival has hit Newcastle shores.
On Monday March 11, Newcastle City Council kicked off their Senior's Festival as part of the statewide initiative.
This year's theme is 'Reach Beyond' with Newcastle City Council putting on close to 40 events and activities from March 11 to 24.
"The seniors festival is an opportunity to collaborate with community organisations and groups who champion the health and wellbeing of our seniors and continue to raise awareness of the barriers older people face every day," lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said.
Cr Nelmes said they had set up a specific committee to organise programs such as a travel writing workshop, line dancing lessons, handbell ringing demonstrations, and cake decorating sessions.
"City of Newcastle is proud to take part in this inclusive event that encourages people to connect with their community, supports health and wellbeing, and celebrates the wealth of knowledge and experience that our seniors bring to the city," Cr Nelmes said.
Minister for Seniors Jodie Harrison said the NSW Seniors Festival was a fantastic opportunity for seniors to get together, connect and make new friends.
"This year's NSW Seniors Festival theme 'Reach Beyond' says it all - we want our seniors to seize this opportunity, to attend the various events around the state and try something new," Ms Harrison said.
She said the festival was a chance to thank seniors for all their valuable contributions through volunteering, care roles and more.
"The City of Newcastle Seniors Festival Reference Committee has put together a strong festival program and I encourage local seniors to join in the festivities and make the most of what is on offer," Ms Harrison said.
Newcastle's Senior Citizen of the Year and president of Hunter Aging Alliance, Professor Julie Byles was part of this year's Seniors Festival committee.
"The Seniors Festival strengthens social connections by bringing people from across the Hunter region together," Ms Byles said.
"The importance of continual learning and connection cannot be underestimated which is why the festival plays such a significant role in the mental health and wellbeing of seniors in our community," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.