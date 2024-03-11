Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Brawl investigation after stranger 'punched woman in face'

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated March 11 2024 - 5:54pm, first published 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers after two women were injured at Islington on March 8. File picture
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers after two women were injured at Islington on March 8. File picture

POLICE are investigating a brawl which broke out in Newcastle after a man punched a woman in the face as she walked in a group along a road late at night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.