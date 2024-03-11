Brawl investigation after stranger 'punched woman in face'

POLICE are investigating a brawl which broke out in Newcastle after a man punched a woman in the face as she walked in a group along a road late at night.
Newcastle police have urged anyone with information to come forward after the incident unfolded at Islington about 11.10pm on Friday, March 8.
A police spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald a group of four people were walking along Maitland Road when a man from an "unknown group" approached.
Officers were told he punched a 21-year-old woman in the face.
"The two groups allegedly engaged in a fight," the police spokesperson said.
The group of unknown persons fled before police arrived at the scene but two women, the 21-year-old and a 20-year-old, were injured.
Ambulance NSW paramedics treated them for head injuries and bruising and they were taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment, police said.
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson confirmed two women were treated after police called on paramedics to attend the scene at Maitland Road near Beaumont Street at about 11.15pm.
Newcastle City Police District officers are investigating the brawl and urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.