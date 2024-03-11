Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman assaulted, BMW stolen by group wearing tracksuits

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
March 11 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are investigating the Lake Macquarie incidents. File picture
Police are investigating the Lake Macquarie incidents. File picture

A GROUP of people wearing tracksuits assaulted a woman and stole a white BMW car at Lake Macquarie before leading police on a chase.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.