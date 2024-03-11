Woman assaulted, BMW stolen by group wearing tracksuits

A GROUP of people wearing tracksuits assaulted a woman and stole a white BMW car at Lake Macquarie before leading police on a chase.
Emergency calls for help were made just after 2am on Sunday, March 10, after reports five or six assailants had approached a home on Barragoola Road at Blue Haven.
They were disturbed by the woman living there and she was assaulted, police said.
A white BMW M5 car was stolen in the ordeal.
An hour later, at about 3.10am, Lake Macquarie police launched a pursuit after spotting the white BMW and a white Mercedes at Swansea.
Police investigations revealed the Mercedes had been stolen during an aggravated break-and-enter at Belmont the day before, in the early hours of Saturday, March 9.
Officers called off the chase a short time later due to safety concerns.
The stolen BMW was recovered by Newcastle police at Fletcher and was retained to be examined by specialist police.
Investigations into both incidents are continuing, with no charges laid by Monday night.
Police said the group of people that assaulted the woman at Blue Haven were wearing "light-coloured tracksuits" at the time.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.