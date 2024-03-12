NPL: Edgeworth wait on appeal after providing witness list

Edgeworth were awaiting word from Northern NSW Football after lodging an appeal and witness list in their battle to have a six-game match official abuse ban overturned.
Team official Rod Linsley, a strength and conditioning trainer, was suspended for an alleged incident involving referee Cal Stammer after the 1-1 draw with Olympic in round two of the NPL men's competition.
If not overturned, the breach puts the Eagles' first-grade side one match official abuse infraction away from a six-point deduction this year. The club lodged an appeal and witness list last Friday but were waiting for NNSWF to set a hearing date.
The Newcastle Herald understands Edgeworth will use witness accounts from representatives of both clubs to challenge details of the referee's report, including what Linsley was alleged to have said.
** Newcastle Olympic will celebrate almost two decades of work to redevelop Darling Street Oval on Saturday when they host a NPL men's and women's double header against Maitland.
New dressing rooms, canteen and clubhouse facilities, costing more than $3 million, will be officially opened. State and Federal Government, Newcastle City Council and club funds were used for the project, which was first planned in 2005.
** Kane Woolston and Ethan Hall maintained their perfect strike rate as Belmont Swansea went to three victories to start the Northern League One season.
Woolston and Hall have scored in each match, the latest a 3-0 win over Singleton at home. Woolston has six goals all up, while Hall has three.
Belswans shape as the team to beat for automatic promotion to the NPL, which returns this season. They face South Cardiff on Sunday.
Also in round three, South Cardiff beat Kahibah 2-1, Thornton downed Cessnock 2-1 and Bryson Cox scored late to give West Wallsend a 3-2 victory over Wallsend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.