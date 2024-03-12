Music legend Peter Garrett's daughters to open his show tonight

Two of Australian music icon Peter Garrett's daughters will be in the band that opens his show tonight, March 12, at Newcastle Town Hall.
The four-piece indie band Raintalker features Grace Garrett on vocals and May Garrett on drums.
Hailing from Sydney, Raintalker has a couple of songs that have had airplay on JJJ, Callala and Her World.
Their own publicity describes them as "With driving rhythms, jangly guitars and strong vocal melodies, their songs resonate with a powerful mix of joy and melancholy, seamlessly transitioning between anthems that make you want to dance and introspective tunes that tug at your heartstrings"
Raintalker opens the show at 8pm, with Peter Garrett and his band The Alter Egos, on stage at 9.15pm.
Grace and May Garrett will also sing back-up vocals for their dad's main show.
