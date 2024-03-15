Chic harbour-side Huntington haven offers dream inner city lifestyle

3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Step into the world of waterfront living at the Huntington complex, where you'll enjoy stunning harbour views stretching from the Newcastle Yacht Club to Honeysuckle Park and Boardwalk, all the way to Nobbys' headland and Port Stephens beyond.
Nestled on the fifth floor, this apartment basks in natural light, offering a spacious open plan living area encompassing a stunning island kitchen featuring top-notch Miele appliances, including an integrated fridge/freezer.
Step onto the gracefully curved balcony - your alfresco sanctuary overlooking the charm of the harbour.
Three bedrooms served by two spacious bathrooms offer privacy in a zone of their own, all featuring plentiful storage and access to a harbour view balcony or screened verandah.
The master bedroom comes with ensuite, his and hers built in robes, and harbour view balcony.
Ducted air-conditioning and sea breezes provide climate control.
And with two parking spots and two storage cages, convenience is key.
This chic residence isn't just about the views. It's also packed with amenities to make you feel right at home.
Hit the gym for a refreshing workout or head up to the rooftop and fire up the barbecue for outdoor dining.Conveniently located within walking distance of the Yacht Club, Marketown, and the buzzing dining scene at Honeysuckle, everything you need is right at your doorstep.
Whether it's a day at the beach, live music, or a night out on the town, the city's best entertainment options are just a hop, skip, and a jump away.
