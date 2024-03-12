Government 'working through options' on Wallsend flooding fix

The NSW government is "working through the options" to reduce flooding in Wallsend after completing a study on the needs and costs of water works.
Labor pledged to investigate the feasibility of flood prevention works in the suburb on the eve of the 2023 election.
Wallsend business owners have expressed frustration over the number of studies that have not resulted in action to fix the issue, despite Ironbark Creek overflowing numerous times over the years and flooding the CBD.
Water Minister Rose Jackson said the government had completed its study and was working through options, but stopped short of committing to a fix.
"We will have more to say on this and potential options in the coming months," Ms Jackson said.
"It is important to me that we work across all levels of government to resolve these issues and reduce the risk of flooding in Wallsend.
"Since becoming the minister I have been actively working with the local member Sonia Hornery, the City of Newcastle and the local community to get this issue resolved and help reduce the risk of extreme flooding."
Hunter Water previously said a 2022 independent engineering review found the cost of widening the Ironbark Creek stormwater channel was approximately $40 million.
City of Newcastle is proceeding with its plans to upgrade several bridges in Wallsend to help alleviate the flooding issue.
The council voted in confidential session on February 27 to commence discussions with a property owner to acquire land required for the bridge work, which has caused a change to the timeline of works.
The delay drew criticism from Independent councillor John Church, saying the bridge work was "essential" for Wallsend.
"Heaven forbid we have another Pasha Bulker storm," he said.
However lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the works had been rescheduled from June to July and defended the council's action on the issue.
"Only the City of Newcastle and this council that has invested in any flood mitigation works in Wallsend to date," Cr Nelmes said.
"Given those flood studies go back more than a decade, post the Pasha Bulker storm, there was clearly identified works that sat with other levels of government.
"Instead of waiting for those other levels of government to do their work like the channel widening, we have got on with the job and started delivering not only the bridge and the culvert... but we've had to swap the works around because of private land holdings and access to the site.
"So there is absolutely no delay."
City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath said the council's work needed to happen first, but said "there is nothing to stop the NSW government to commit to that channel widening".
"I've previously seen modelling both from Hunter Water as well as from City of Newcastle that confirms that the actual lifting of the bridges and the removing of the structure that currently underpins them will only reduce the risk of flooding by 2 per cent," Mr Bath said.
"The primary driver and the primary solution for that work is with the widening of the channel and that is work that belongs to the NSW government and Hunter Water.
"We continue to have very positive conversations with Hunter Water about that work but ultimately until that work is done we will not see significant reduction in the risk of flooding in the Wallsend CBD."
