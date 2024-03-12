Newcastle Herald
Letters

How will streets cope if Newcastle Ocean Baths get a bigger drawcard?

By Letters to the Editor
March 13 2024 - 4:00am
Newcastle Ocean Baths have proved popular since reopening late last year. Picture by Marina Neil
ANYONE who has tried to park near Newcastle Ocean Baths since they reopened would not be surprised that visitors numbers are up almost 500 per cent ('Thousands dive in to refurbished ocean baths', Newcastle Herald, 7/3).

