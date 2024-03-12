How will streets cope if Newcastle Ocean Baths get a bigger drawcard?

I have little sympathy for Mr Cooper's problem of the owners of these big utes being forced to hold onto their vehicles longer. I suggest that, soon, these vehicles will depreciate at a horrendous rate as the cost of electric vehicles falls and the price of petrol and diesel rises. In the future, only people, such as building tradies, who truly need these big utes and whose businesses can pay for them, will drive them. In my opinion, the faster the owners' preference for these monster utes declines and the faster they disappear from our roads, the better.