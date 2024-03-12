How will streets cope if Newcastle Ocean Baths get a bigger drawcard?

ANYONE who has tried to park near Newcastle Ocean Baths since they reopened would not be surprised that visitors numbers are up almost 500 per cent ('Thousands dive in to refurbished ocean baths', Newcastle Herald, 7/3).
How could this area possibly cope with any further intensification, as has been mooted for the Stage 2 renovations?
JOHN Cooper condemns the federal government's attempt to shift new vehicle sales to electric vehicles by increasing taxes on the gas-guzzling utes like the monsters we see on the road these days ("Ute drivers will do heavy lifting", Letters, 9/3).
Mr Cooper argues that it is impractical to force the overseas manufacturers of these vehicles to pay the increased tax impost within six months, that many ute salespeople will lose their jobs, and that the owners of these big vehicles will be forced to hang on to their vehicles for longer.
I suggest that what is impractical is rural travel with electric vehicles. Charging points do not exist in the bush, and those that exist often have queues of electric vehicles waiting to be charged or are 'temporarily unavailable,' awaiting repairs.
As for the loss of jobs, I suggest that most ute salespeople will be reassigned to selling electric vehicles.
I have little sympathy for Mr Cooper's problem of the owners of these big utes being forced to hold onto their vehicles longer. I suggest that, soon, these vehicles will depreciate at a horrendous rate as the cost of electric vehicles falls and the price of petrol and diesel rises. In the future, only people, such as building tradies, who truly need these big utes and whose businesses can pay for them, will drive them. In my opinion, the faster the owners' preference for these monster utes declines and the faster they disappear from our roads, the better.
I FOR one will never purchase an electric car because of the environmental damage they will cause, with the disposal of their lithium ion batteries. My understanding is these batteries consist of a thousand apron AAA size lithium batteries all connected to provide the voltage required.
The tedious time taken to dismantle these batteries for the lithium plus other bits and pieces, is unaffordable and simply impracticable. Besides, councils will not allow these batteries, or the waste that's left, to be placed at their waste disposal facilities. Yes, they do accept some small batteries, but up to half a ton of battery for every car presents a challenge they can do without.
At present, I understand that auto part recyclers won't accept these cars because of the risk of fire from lithium batteries, and motor traders won't trade or even value an electric car when the battery is nearing the end of its warranty. When the battery dies, it seems, so does the car.
I was led to believe reports from motoring journalists that the cost to replace the battery is more than the car is worth, but even if so, there is still the disposal of the old battery.
If a referendum was ever needed, it would be to remove the ban on nuclear energy, plus all the subsidies paid to solar and wind energy, and allow the market, not the government, to decide our energy future.
THE recent article reporting on the withdrawal of Polestar and Tesla from the peak auto body of Australia ("Polestar hits out at peak auto body", Newcastle Herald 9/3), has left me gobsmacked. I am amazed by the thought that car manufacturers could be making inefficient vehicles for the miniscule Australian market. While I recognise that there may be individual tweaks to models to meet the Right Hand Drive Australian Design Rules, surely that should not mean they also install inefficient fuel components to make cheaper cars to send to these shores.
The statements attributed to the peak body that imply that Australian consumers will have to pay heavily for inefficient cars needs to be called out by our government. Why do they need extra time to achieve what they already have to do to meet the demands of other countries with much larger markets? Surely this is nonsense that has to be stopped.
I REMEMBER when Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip entered Newcastle Harbour aboard Britannia in 1988. It was to be the opening of Queens Wharf. Thousands of Novocastrians had gathered on the wharf. I had recently been given a pair of binoculars for my bird-watching activities (the ornithological type), so I thought this would be a great time to try them out to get a better view of the royal couple.
As the Royal yacht was passing Queens Wharf, in the middle of the harbour, I trained my eyes through the binoculars, scanning the royal yacht for any signs of activity. To my amazement, the royal couple suddenly appeared on the aft deck. The queen wore the usual scarf to cover her hair and casual clothes. Prince Phillip was soon beside her.
The Prince was intently looking at the Saint George flag flying atop the Newcastle Cathedral and no doubt the cathedral itself. Perhaps he was pondering why they had to open the Queens Wharf when he could have simply attended the cathedral for quiet reflection, prayer and a tour for historical background. Alas, not to be. The royal launch was soon alongside the wharf, with the Queen and Prince doing the honours to open the building. The Queen and Prince have now passed as will, eventually, our views of our great cathedral. A sad loss indeed.
SAM Kerr allegedly called a police officer "a stupid, white bastard" and under UK law she is accused of using "insulting, threatening or abusive words that caused alarm or distress to an officer". The incident happened a year ago and the four-day trial is set for a year's time. I wonder if she was not a high-profile sports person would this case have been brought on?
WE have war raging in Ukraine and Gaza and all we are worried about is some footballers making racial slurs in the heat of the moment during a game or well under the weather after celebrating a win. What's the world coming to? No one's hurt. Let's get on with life and stop this stupidity.
THE Liberals propose two sites on the Central Coast for nuclear plants, converting existing power stations. As former New Zealand PM David Lange would say, "I can smell uranium on your breath". Imagine Peter Dutton's mantra for the next election. Ah, for the smell of uranium at sunrise on the Central Coast. As ScoMo would say, "how good is that?"
BRUCE Graham ("Cash is a cost to doing business", Letters 8/3), the taxman will know where every cent goes in a business that doesn't accept cash. Worst still, a day at the races is more fun with black money in your pocket, it's a free bet.
To offer a contribution to this section: please email letters@newcastleherald.com.au or send a text message to 0427 154 176 (include name and suburb). Letters should be fewer than 200 words. Short Takes should be fewer than 50 words. Correspondence may be edited in any form.
