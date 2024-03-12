Young buck, old bull: Knights prop to take on Cowboys veteran

LEO Thompson doesn't take much notice of reputations.
Not so much because he doesn't care about them, but more because he has been largely unaware of them.
The Knights prop, a Kiwi who grew up playing rugby union, basically didn't watch or follow rugby league until making the switch to the sport, and move to Australia, about four years ago.
Even since then, his focus has been more on learning the game's intricacies, rather than taking note of who's who in the NRL. But if there's one player Thompson has come to know, and respect, it's North Queensland powerhouse Jason Taumalolo.
On Saturday, when the Knights take on Taumalolo's side in Townsville, 23-year-old Thompson will go head to head with the 30-year-old Cowboy, who has moved from his traditional position of lock into the front row.
"It excites me," Thompson said of facing Taumalolo.
"He is one of the gun middles ... and it always excites me to come up against the best. I didn't play league growing up, so I never really watched it. But I knew who he was. He was good enough, and had a big enough name."
Taumalolo, now in his 15th NRL season, has been one of the game's most destructive forwards for more than a decade.
He's played 253 club games and 24 Tests - 14 for Tonga and 10 for New Zealand.
Thompson, meanwhile, is a prop on the rise. He's made 42 NRL appearances, is only into his third season and has already debuted for New Zealand and the Maori All Stars.
Despite Taumalolo essentially cutting ties with the Kiwis to play for Tonga since 2017, Thompson appreciates what the 2016 Dally M Medal winner has done for the international game.
"I respect that," he said.
"He went to Tonga and they ended up doing really well," Thompson added of Taumalolo.
"I respect him as a player and I'm keen as to come up against him and challenge myself."
Taumalolo, who in his best years averaged more than 200 run-metres per game, has been increasingly sparingly used by the Cowboys since Todd Payten took charge of the club in 2021.
His average run-metres dropped to 143 per game last year, his lowest season-average since 2014.
Last week, whilst starting in the front row, Taumalolo played just 21 minutes in the Cowboys' season-opening win over the Dolphins.
It mattered little though to the overall result, with the Cowboys scoring a comprehensive 43-18 victory at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.
Payten's side are looking to bounce back in 2024, after falling to an 11th-placed finish last year following a bumper 2022 campaign when they ran third and were one win short of making the grand final.
"I reckon they've got a lot of flair with Val Holmes on the edge," Thompson said. "So we need to watch them. They can make things out of nothing, the Cowboys."
Thompson, who played in the All Stars match in Townsville last month, said "ill-discipline" had cost Newcastle in their 28-12 loss to Canberra last week.
"We started pretty strong, especially in the middle," he said. "It was just that completion rate, completing our sets. It was pretty obvious, the stats don't lie, we completed at 66 per cent."
