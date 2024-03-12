'Cream of the crop' on show at national hockey titles

Australia's best hockey prospects will take to the turf at Broadmeadow on Wednesday for the week-long Under-21 Australian Championships.
Teams from all eight states and territories will compete in both men's and women's tournaments at the Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Turton Road.
"21's is that elite level. You've got kids in there that are part of development squads, future Kookaburras and Hockeyroos," John Mayers, Hockey Coast Premier Hockey League chairman, said on Tuesday.
"There's players there that are already earmarked.
"It's the cream of the crop."
The Hunter has strong representation in the NSW sides.
The men's team features Ryan Woolnough, Kurt Walters (Norths Hockey Club), Lukas Gremm (Souths), Bayden Smith (Wests), Fletcher Norris (Tigers) and is coached by local Ben Brown. Ed Hunt (Norths) is playing for the ACT.
The NSW women's side features Ellie and Hunter Baldwin (Regals), former Newcastle player Grace Baxter and Ella Carr (Gosford).
NSW will be out to avenge a 1-0 loss to Western Australia in last year's men's final and take on ACT first-up on Wednesday from 2pm. WA are chasing a three-peat.
Reigning women's champions NSW face Victoria in their opener from 3pm.
The tournament's first match, a men's clash between Western and South Australia, begins at 10am.
