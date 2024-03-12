Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Property

Will this luxury revamp of retro Kahibah cottage bring in an extra million?

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated March 15 2024 - 9:37am, first published March 12 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zenith at 49 Burwood Road in Kahibah is listed with Katie Kepner at Presence Real Estate with an auction guide of $1.8 million. Picture supplied
Zenith at 49 Burwood Road in Kahibah is listed with Katie Kepner at Presence Real Estate with an auction guide of $1.8 million. Picture supplied

A HOME in Kahibah is unrecognisable after undergoing an Instagram-worthy revamp under the eye of two seasoned renovators.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.