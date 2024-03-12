'Shut up': Bob Katter loses it at Hunter Senator over supermarket prices

Bob Katter and Newcastle-based Nationals Senator Ross Cadell came face to face in a dramatic confrontation in Orange on Tuesday.
Senator Cadell was on the Senate Select Committee, tasked with investigating price setting practices and market power of major supermarkets.
While Mr Katter was an unexpected guest arriving midway through the morning session of the inquiry.
During the break, federal Calare MP Andrew Gee and Bob Katter staged a press conference in the lobby of Hotel Canobolas, with a sign that read "stop supermarket hogs and National Party porkies."
Mr Gee was calling on all the major parties "to back up their bold talk with deeds and action and back up your words with a vote in parliament."
At this point, Mr Cadell interrupted Mr Gee and told him to "stop ambushing what we're trying to do."
"You did nothing when you were a Nat," he told Mr Gee.
"And this is what you're doing now, is it?
"You're all about the words, never about the work.
"You love the paycheck, but you hate the hard job.
"And these people here have been suffering under your watch," he said, referring to the farmers in the lobby of the hotel.
Mr Katter then stood up for Mr Gee and told Mr Cadell to "shut up" and "stop interrupting" him.
In December 2022, Mr Gee left the National Party after his differing views on the Voice to parliament referendum and he is now an independent.
Mr Katter issued a media statement on Tuesday afternoon saying he would make a formal complaint against Mr Cadell.
"Andrew and I were there for the farmers and to attack the major supermarkets," Mr Katter said.
"We're talking about real action, not inquiries, we've got the legislation for the parliament to vote on ... multiple times I was trying to speak to the media, and he kept interrupting, so I had no choice but to confront him."
