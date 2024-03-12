Knights coach forced to make changes for Cowboys clash

JED CARTWRIGHT and Tom Jenkins will make their club debuts for the Newcastle Knights after coach Adam O'Brien was forced to make changes for Saturday's clash with North Queensland.
Cartwright has been named to come off the bench in Townsville after back-rower Dylan Lucas was left out of the 22-man match squad following a nasty head knock in Newcastle's season opener against Canberra last week.
Lucas, who was deemed to have suffered a category-two concussion, started in that match but English recruit Kai Pearce-Paul finished in his position and will now start there this week.
Pearce-Paul came on at half-time against the Raiders and played the entire second half after Lucas switched to centre to plug a hole left by injured winger Enari Tuala.
As expected, former Penrith back Jenkins comes in for Tuala, who strained a quad in the 28-12 loss at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Elsewhere, O'Brien has stuck with his halves pairing of Jackson Hastings and Tyson Gamble.
Jack Cogger will again wear the No.14 jersey and play a utility role.
Versatile forward Mat Croker has been named in the extended squad for the first time this year after suffering a tooth issue in recent weeks.
Fletcher Sharpe is another notable inclusion in the extended squad but is not expected to feature in the 5.30pm (AEDT) game.
Newcastle have not won in Townsville since 2015, and have only enjoyed two victories in the city in the past 14 games they've played there against the Cowboys.
Cartwright, the son of former Penrith player and inaugural Gold Coast Titans coach John Cartwright, and cousin of Eels forward Bryce, has played 31 NRL games in a career that began at the Panthers in 2019.
He made a sole appearance for his debut club but added 30 more over four years at South Sydney, including 15 last season in his best campaign to date.
Now 27, the Warragamba Wombats junior joined Newcastle ahead of this season on a two-year deal.
Jenkins gets his shot after playing six NRL games for Penrith in the past two years.
Cowboys coach Todd Payten named the same side that beat the Dolphins 43-18 in Brisbane on Sunday.
AAP reports: Perhaps nothing sums up Canberra coach Ricky Stuart's motivational philosophy better than a sign sticky-taped to a change room locker simply reading "f--- 'em".
Emphasising a perceived lack of belief from NRL pundits, the Raiders would use that to fuel a stirring 28-12 win over Newcastle last week that made a mockery of predictions they'd tumble down the ladder.
Hooker Danny Levi wouldn't divulge who 'they' specifically were, but acknowledged the upset, 'nobody believes in us' win was trademark Stuart.
"There's been plenty said about us, but we've said before we don't worry about that, we know what we can do and we're confident in ourselves," he said.
"Backs against the wall and people saying what they want to say about us.
"It was just a real grinding effort that 'Sticky' (Stuart) loves, and that's what made us proud. It shows we're willing to stick in and do the ugly stuff ... but obviously there's heaps to work on and we're only going to get better."
But Canberra know they can't go the whole season pretending the NRL has written them off.
Even their first-up win has forced critics to re-evaluate where they see the Raiders at, and they head to Saturday's home clash with Wests Tigers as warm favourites.
Levi said any praise should be treated the same way they'd treat criticism.
"Good and bad, people are gonna say stuff, but we can't worry about it," he said.
"We'll worry about our group."
1. Kalyn Ponga
2. Tom Jenkins
3. Dane Gagai
4. Bradman Best
5. Greg Marzhew
6. Tyson Gamble
7. Jackson Hastings
8. Jacob Saifiti
9. Phoenix Crossland
10. Leo Thompson
11. Tyson Frizell
12. Kai Pearce-Paul
13. Adam Elliott
Bench
14. Jack Cogger
15. Daniel Saifiti
16. Jack Hetherington
17. Jed Cartwright
Extended match squad
18. Brodie Jones
19. Will Pryce
20. Mat Croker
21. Fletcher Sharpe
22. Tom Cant
