What's on this weekend in Newcastle and the Hunter Valley

Newcastle Fringe Festival Various locations.
Surfest Burton Automotive Pro, Merewether Beach.
A Little Bit of Broke Various locations, Hunter Valley.
Jerrys Plains Community Fair 8am to 1pm, Jerrys Plains Recreation Grounds.
Warners Bay Markets 9am to 1pm, Warners Bay foreshore.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Maitland Antique Bottles and Collectibles Fair 9am to 5pm, Maitland Showground. Also on Sunday, 9am to 2pm.
Warners Bay Community Garden Working Bee 9am to 1pm, Bunya Park, Eleebana.
Lake Mac Chemical Clean Out 9am to 3.30pm, Rathmines Boat Ramp.
Pups in the Park 10am to 2pm, Lambton Park. Free microchipping, markets.
Happy to Chat Bench Project 1pm to 3pm, Museum of Art and Culture yapang, Booragul. Join artist Abbey Rich and the Lake Macquarie and Newcastle Suicide Prevention Network to create artwork for seating in the sculpture park.
WH!P Workshop: Authorship/ Socially Engaged Practice 1pm to 4pm, Watt Space Gallery. Join Hannah Robinson and Melanie Muddle, founders of social arts agency And Then, for an afternoon of connection and conversation.
Behind The Smile - Cameron McDonald 1pm, Newcastle Museum. Details at truthfull.com.au.
St Paddys Day 1pm to 10pm, The Station Newcastle. Irish music, food, performers, a bar and more. 18+ only.
Silver Seniors Soiree Concert 2pm to 4pm, Branxton Community Hall.
RENT The Musical 2pm and 7.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Avenue Q presented by Metropolitan Players 1.30pm and 7.30pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
Newcastle Record and CD Fair 9am to 3pm, Uniting Church Hall, Hamilton.
My Kids Market 9am to noon, Newcastle Showground Exhibition Centre.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Toronto Lions Markets 8am to 1pm, Lions Park, Main Road, Toronto.
Markets In The Park 9am to 1pm, John Tucker Park, Paterson.
Valley Markets 9am to 1pm, Miller Park Hotel, Branxton.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Bimbadgen.
The Black Dog Ride Meet at 7.30am at Sandgate Markets, ride to Fighter World in Williamtown at 9.30am. A fundraiser for The Black Dog Institute for Men's Mental Health.
Huntlee Easter Fair 9am to 1pm, Huntlee Estate Village Green.
The Newcastle Model Railway Club Open Day 10am to 4pm, 4 Dora Road, Adamstown.
Hindu Festival of Colours - Holi 2024 11am to 2pm, Lambton Park.
William the Fourth Steamship Cruise 10am, Newcastle Wharf at Honeysuckle. Returns 2.30pm.
RENT The Musical 1pm and 6pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Avenue Q presented by Metropolitan Players 1.30pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
Book Launch: Vacy to Gresford - People and Places, by Dr Brian Walsh 2pm, Vacy School of Arts Hall.
Raymond Terrace Easter Markets by Aussie Night Markets 4pm to 9pm, Port Stephens Council Park, Raymond Terrace.
Reuben Solo - Please Clap Tour 7.30pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
City of Newcastle RSL Pipe Band's St Paddy's Eve Ceilidh Saturday, 7pm, Club Macquarie, Argenton.
360 Saturday, 7pm, King Street.
Herd Immunity EP Launch Saturday, 8.30pm, The Wickham Park Hotel.
Georgie Winchester Sunday, 1.30pm, The Wickham Park Hotel.
Lake Mac Seniors Festival - Sounds of Melodies Sunday, 4pm to 5pm, MAC yapang.
Screaming Eagle and Lemon Joi Sunday, 6pm, The Hamilton Station Hotel.
Newcastle Library More Than Coal art workshop with curator Bronwyn Grieve, Saturday at 10am.
Leda Gallery Colours of Country, by Kulka Fahey.
Wester Gallery Every and a Day group exhibition.
Lambton Park Above The Waist, by Society of Artists Newcastle.
The Creator Incubator Counteractions. Reclaim, by Evie Core.
Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) Gallery Parade, by Michael Bell (artist talk on Saturday at 1pm).
Art Systems Wickham Print Run, by Newcastle Printmakers Workshop.
Fireshed Gallery Wollombi Paintings & Mosaics.
Back to Back Galleries Circle Triangle Square, by Karen Wells and Hide Kobayashi.
Watt Space Gallery Stories of Light, by Wh!P Collective.
University Gallery Exquisite Cadaver, by Caroline Zilinsky. Saturday, 2pm, In Conversation with Caroline.
Straitjacket Laterality. Embedded.
The Lock-Up Mnemonic Vegetables, by Charlotte Haywood. Look around (it's not all roses), by Wanjun Carpenter. Saturday, Arts in the Yard, 10am to noon.
Newcastle Printmakers Workshop Industrial, Architectural and Urban Landscapes.
Museum of Art and Culture MAC yapang First Class 23. A Closer Look - Australian Society of Miniature Art. Muse: Source of Inspiration.
Multi-Arts Pavilion MAP mima Screenscapes, by Rhys Cousins. It Isn't Always, Always, by Lina Buck.
SEEN@Swansea Little Horses Exhibition.
Hunter Wetlands Centre A Brush With Biodiversity, by Nick Gilles.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle Elemental.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Touching and Turning. Small Museum. Find Me In The Flowers. Settled/Unsettled. Visual Weight.
