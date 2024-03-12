Man accused of stealing $22,000 worth of copper wire from business

A MAN accused of stealing three kilometres of copper wiring from a Hunter business has been arrested.
Police launched an investigation after reports of four separate stealing incidents at a Rutherford manufacturing site in the past week.
Police were told more than three kilometres of wiring was nicked from the Racecourse Road business, which was worth more than $22,000.
The Proactive Crime Team from Port Stephens Hunter police made extensive investigations and homed in on the alleged offender just after 11.30am on Monday, March 11.
Police went to an address in Mulbring and allege they uncovered and seized copper cabling that had been stolen from the Rutherford manufacturer.
A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Cessnock Police Station, where he was charged with four counts of larceny.
Police refused him bail and he spent the night in custody, before fronting Cessnock Local Court for the first time on Tuesday, March 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.