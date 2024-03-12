Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

NPL: Valentine ready to thrive in new fortress at CB Complex

By Craig Kerry
March 13 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Valentine players celebrate a goal in last weekend's 3-0 away win over Adamstown. Picture by Marina Neil
Valentine players celebrate a goal in last weekend's 3-0 away win over Adamstown. Picture by Marina Neil

Coach Adam Hughes believes Valentine's strong start to the NPL men's season is no coincidence now that the "gypsies" of the league finally have a home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.