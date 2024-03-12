NPL: Valentine ready to thrive in new fortress at CB Complex

Coach Adam Hughes believes Valentine's strong start to the NPL men's season is no coincidence now that the "gypsies" of the league finally have a home.
Phoenix host Lake Macquarie on Saturday night at their new-look Croudace Bay Complex after starting the season with three wins and no goals conceded. The round four game will be the first top-grade NPL match at the venue since it underwent a multimillion dollar revamp catering for several sports.
It ends a long and frustrating wait for Valentine, who were forced to play and train on a substandard Hunter Sports Centre pitch last season after delays to turf being laid on CB Complex's three new sand-based pitches.
Before that, poor drainage at CB Complex meant it was regularly unfit for play or training. The club had moved there in 2018 after years of sharing Cahill Oval with other football codes.
Valentine have been on fields at Croudace Bay this pre-season and Hughes said the change was easy to see.
"The standard of the previous fields and the training facilities we had at the club were well below par for this level," Hughes said.
"We just made do with what we had. But there were times last year at Glendale when we had 50 players training on one pitch. Training in a senior environment like that, it's very complicated.
"There were always difficulties and even for the youth players, training at different places in the mud, but this is what galvanises a club - to come through these moments and still perform.
"Now this pre-season we've been on good facilities, we've been able to do a proper pre-season with spacings with senior and youth groups, so I feel we are better prepared this year than what we have ever been.
"It's good that we're actually going to have a home now. There's a very good feel right through the club."
Hughes said having the new home had helped build "a big connection" through the Phoenix ranks.
"This is something big for me, it's only been five years in the making," he said.
"When I first stepped into the place, I wanted to create this, and you can really feel the unity right from the JDL kids right through the youth, with the ambassador programs. You see first-grade players joining in passing practices with the young kids and different junior programs we have.
"The parents are saying they have never since this at other clubs. We want to make sure we build a good culture at the club and all the parents and kids can see a pathway there, and they can feel they are part of everything."
On the field, the return of Nick Cowburn and Sakeel Balfour Brown and recruitment of Tyrell Paulson, Nick King and Mohammad Hossein Ellahi have also helped Valentine make a flying start.
"The desire of the players, you can see the way they're defending as a group," he said.
"It's starting from the front line and it's something we are trying to instill in the group, and you can see it's working.
"We've got a great mix of young kids.
"Isaac [Preston-Poole] has been playing well for us, and I think he's still 16, then we've got people at the other end of the spectrum, 30 year olds and sometimes the 40 year old [Hughes].
"It's a great blend and there's a great vibe in training. We've probably got more depth than we've had before as well, and that's from the young ones coming through."
