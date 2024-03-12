Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Police seize ice in early-morning car search: man charged

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
March 13 2024 - 7:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have charged a 38-year-old man. File picture
Police have charged a 38-year-old man. File picture

POLICE have charged a man after they allegedly found the drug ice when they stopped a vehicle on Mandalong Road at Morisset in the early hours of the morning

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.