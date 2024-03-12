Police seize ice in early-morning car search: man charged

POLICE have charged a man after they allegedly found the drug ice when they stopped a vehicle on Mandalong Road at Morisset in the early hours of the morning
Police allege the 38-year-old driver was not only driving while suspended, but that a search of his car revealed 165g of methylamphetamine about 3am on Wednesday, March 13.
Police could not confirm whether the man was stopped due to his manner of driving, to check his licence or other reasons.
A Lake Macquarie Police District spokeswoman told the Newcastle Herald that the man has since been handed two charges for allegedly driving while suspended and supplying a prohibited drug.
The 38-year-old driver of the vehicle is expected to face the charges in Toronto Local Court on Wednesday.
