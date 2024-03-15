Dream beachside apartment beckons with unrivalled ocean views and build

3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Offering a premium 15th level corner position of the McCaffrey Building in the prestigious Royal Development, this 153sqm apartment showcases the very best panorama Newcastle can offer.
Truly breath-taking views span north from the working harbour across historic Newcastle East skyline to Nobbys headland, Stockton and Boat Harbour beyond, and south all the way to Redhead.
"There is no photo or video that can replicate the overwhelming feeling one experiences when visiting this property," listing agent Anthony Merlo of Colliers Residential says.
"The unrivalled spectacular views are only matched by the quality of construction and sheer presence of the building."
Commissioned in 2010 and built on the former Royal Newcastle Hospital site, the development was a joint venture by Landcom and Mirvac property developers, well known for their quality of design and construction.
McCaffrey sits alongside sister buildings Nickson and Hannell, all named after wings of the original hospital.
The McCaffrey building also houses the 4.5-star Novotel hotel covering its first 5 levels.
All apartments are privately owned with totally separate lift access from the hotel.
Residents have use of the Novotel's fully equipped gymnasium, heated spa pool and steam room.
A stone-topped Island kitchen with Miele gas cooktop, microwave, oven and dishwasher provides the central hub of the residence where you could find no better view to inspire your inner chef.
The living, kitchen, dining and balcony zones all interphase with the glorious views by day, and by night.
Three spacious bedrooms all enjoy views to wake up to of a morning or be mesmerised and fall to sleep with by night.
The master bedroom comes with ensuite, shower and separate bath and is graced by multiple built-in robes plus an amazing view of Newcastle beach and baths.
Double security car parking with two storage cages will leave you wanting for nothing, in what will be your dream beachside apartment.
Given the evolution of the city since the building's construction in 2010, there is an abundance or cafes and restaurants all close by, and its blessed location is only moments from Newcastle and Nobby's beach plus the newly completed and very popular Ocean baths.
"One can fully immerse themselves in a carefree coastal lifestyle from this supreme location," Mr Merlo said.
"We have already received strong interest from buyers wanting this supreme location plus the build quality that the Mirvac Royal development is renowned for."
