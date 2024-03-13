Jets coach urges fit-again attacker to focus on form before future

ROB Stanton wants Reno Piscopo to focus on a strong finish to the season - then the Jets coach will talk to attacker about his future.
Piscopo made an eye-catching return to the Jets starting side in the 2-all draw with Perth Glory away on March 9.
It was Piscopo's fifth run-on game from a possible 20 in a campaign stalled by calf, groin and hamstring issues.
"He gave us a new dimension and caused them big problems," Stanton said.
At his best, Piscopo is one of the most creative players in the league.
The 25-year-old is also one of the Jets' highest earners and is among 12 players off contract at the end of the season.
"We need to make sure he finishes the season with six or seven quality games and helps us get heaps of points," Stanton said. "Then we assess from there."
Stanton said Piscopo had pulled up "really good" from the trip to Perth and would start against Adelaide United at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.
"I'm banking on him to start and be ready to go again," the coach said. "We have nearly fixed his issues. We are 90 per cent there in terms of getting his body right. Now it is a matter of him doing more work."
Centreback Phil Cancar has also put an injury behind him to return to the XI.
Like Piscopo, his chances of extending his stay in Newcastle could hinge on a strong final seven rounds.
Cancar was troubled by bone bruising in his toe, which required match-day injections to numb the pain.
"For three or four games I played with injections in my toe to numb the pain," Cancar said. "It was getting worse and worse after every game. I was struggling to get through training and finish a session. Now it is much better."
He sat out three games and, since returning three weeks ago, has been commanding at the back.
Against Perth, he made five clearances, blocked two shots, made three tackles and won three ground duels.
"All those things are about trying to keep a clean sheet," he said. "We are a young back four but we gel with each other really well.
"The coaching staff, they push me every day to be better and be a leader even though I am only 22. They want me to be a big voice in the changeroom.
"I'm talking with the club [about an extension] but nothing has been submitted. Hopefully it can get done."
AAP reports: Western Sydney insist under-fire Marko Rudan remains their coach after he failed to front his post-match press conference following the Wanderers' 7-0 humiliation from Melbourne City.
The club's bizarre official line was that assistant coach Jean-Paul de Marigny attended the press conference because Rudan was in a team meeting.
Rudan, who is contracted until the end of the 2026-27 season, had been back on the touchline for three games after a two-match suspension for his tirade towards referees - and the Wanderers have lost all three, shipping 14 goals.
A hostile de Marigny steadfastly refused to answer questions on why the 48-year-old hadn't faced the music.
"I've got no comment about that. I'm here to answer questions about the game," he said.
"So if you've got that, I'll respond to it. If you don't have it, I'll move on."
The game itself was a disaster for the Wanderers.
Rudan's charges looked hapless and lacked desperation as City put them to the sword at AAMI Park - with the coach making all five of his substitutes at half-time, when they trailed 4-0.
Former Wanderer Terry Antonis, who was frozen out last season, rubbed salt in the wound when he scored a goal of the season contender then made a beeline for the away bench to celebrate in front of Rudan.
City (29 points) leapfrogged Western Sydney (28) into sixth place, with six rounds left.
De Marigny said there was a "lot of soul searching" happening in the Wanderers' rooms, but bristled at the suggestion players' heads had dropped.
"I never mentioned their heads were down," he said.
"What I said is there's a lot of people hurting, as you can imagine. Right?
"That's from top to bottom. Our responsibility is to make sure that we're ready for the next game and get a good outcome from it."
When asked if Wanderers players were still believing, de Marigny said: "Of course."
Things won't get easier, with a trip to play Perth on Saturday, just four days after the defeat, next up.
"That's the beauty about football. There's the next game with a quick turnaround, which is great," de Marigny said.
"It's an opportunity for us to work on a few things and get better at it and hopefully get a better performance and get the outcome that we're after.
"We need to stay positive, we need to stay together in that area.
"Every game from here we have to have a mentality where we're fighting to get into finals football."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.