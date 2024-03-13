Stockton disaster should not be forgotten

WHAT is it about nuclear power? Are Coalition MPs in cahoots with the nuclear industry? Having realised that modular reactors are a no-go, the Coalition has now proposed a full-on nuclear power station to be built within a decade. Why is the Coalition shooting itself in the foot in this way? Surely its MPs know that the latest 2020-21 CSIRO comprehensive study commissioned by AEMO says that renewables are far cheaper. Surely they must know that all advanced nations are closing their nuclear power stations and for good reasons. Has the Coalition made a genuine mistake, or is this a cynical bid for votes by deliberately promoting disinformation based on voter ignorance or confusion? If so, then Australian political dialogue has reached a new low.