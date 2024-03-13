Stockton disaster should not be forgotten

MANY thanks to the Fort Scratchley committee and the army personnel for the memorial service that was held on Saturday to remember the Stockton Bight disaster, known as Operation Seagull. They made it a very good day for all of the 10 survivors who attended, and I think it brought it to the attention of some of the people who were visiting the fort who probably didn't know anything about the disaster.
This disaster should not be forgotten, and thank everyone involved in making the day very enjoyable for the survivors who attended.
THE "mature conversation" regarding nuclear power seems to consider economics alone. What about safety? Last year I visited family in Europe who live near four nuclear power plants. They received a flyer regarding the latest reissue of iodine tablets. Sure enough, the tablets turned up within a week. These are to assist counter thyroid cancer, which would eventuate following radiation leakage from a plant. Unfortunately nothing can be done to counter mutagenic and carcinogenic effects of gamma radiation from caesium and strontium.
Radioactive waste remains a serious biological hazard for thousands of years. Ironically, a contributor to the Herald ("Why I won't drive an electric car", Letters, 13/3), seemed concerned about lithium battery waste but was happy to propose nuclear power. I note that the Hunter and Lake Macquarie are high on the list of potential nuclear reactor sites. Why not the electorate areas of those pushing for nuclear plants? Do advocates for nuclear power understand the real world implications or simply ideology and economics?
IT is certainly difficult to understand federal politics at the moment. The Labor Party won the last federal election with strong assurances to support action concerning countering human-induced climate change.
Now we have Tanya Plibersek, Labor minister for the Environment and Water, approving many new coal and gas projects, and also extensions to existing coal or gas operations, to the extent that countering human induced climate change effectively could well become near to being impossible. It is now common knowledge that using coal and or gas to produce energy are major causes of human-induced climate change. Funny thing, politics.
WHAT is it about nuclear power? Are Coalition MPs in cahoots with the nuclear industry? Having realised that modular reactors are a no-go, the Coalition has now proposed a full-on nuclear power station to be built within a decade. Why is the Coalition shooting itself in the foot in this way? Surely its MPs know that the latest 2020-21 CSIRO comprehensive study commissioned by AEMO says that renewables are far cheaper. Surely they must know that all advanced nations are closing their nuclear power stations and for good reasons. Has the Coalition made a genuine mistake, or is this a cynical bid for votes by deliberately promoting disinformation based on voter ignorance or confusion? If so, then Australian political dialogue has reached a new low.
HAROLD Kronholm ("We might be the buzzkill", Letters, 9/3), you must not get across the news very often. You quiz what has happened to the garden bee as if it is not common knowledge.
The answer has been in the news since June 2022. It has been big news for gardeners and primary producers and the Port of Newcastle. June 2022 is when the varroa mite was first detected in Australia via Newcastle.
It was big news when European honey bee hives were proactively destroyed in the Hunter to try to kill off the pest in Australia before the mite could destroy them. Unfortunately, the mite is so prolific it has spread very quickly, as it does, killing off many more honey bee hives in the process. Despite these efforts, the mite is still with us in NSW, seemingly to stay.
So, yes, a human did cause this. Whichever one was stupid enough to bring the mite into Australia, probably through some sort of careless action that resulted in the importation of this pest mite into the Port of Newcastle where it was detected in "sentinel hives". PS: While the mite affects European honey bees it doesn't affect native bee hives.
JOHN Arnold ("Nuclear power in Port Stephens", Letters, 12/3), I welcome a nuclear power plant in my backyard. Just like the people of Lucas Heights living with a nuclear reactor in their backyard, I have no problem with it. It's about time Australians grew up.
RACISM isn't rugby league players calling each other names; racism is what's happening in the West Bank and Gaza.
WHY doesn't the Australian government just ban Meta from our shores altogether? Who needs them?
IN my opinion Sam Kerr has earned the Bazza McKenzie Award for upholding the tradition of loutish Aussie behaviour in the Old Dart. But far from the episode being trivial and a waste of time and money, it's been illuminating watching the woke tying themselves in knots trying to explain to us how a privileged person of colour can't possibly racially abuse a white person. Hilarious!
ALL the excuses under the sun are being made for an elite, wealthy sportsperson. Sam Kerr and the taxi driver know what happened. The police officer should not have been spoken to in that way and it was disrespectful to say the least. There are no excuses, none.
GREAT to read Doug Thornton's archival recollections of what New Lambton boys in the 1950s, '60s and later achieved ("NewLambton boys in class of their own", Topics, 8/3). They were great days with many memories to look back on. No doubt all the boys (scout masters too) in that photo have interesting stories to tell. Thanks for the memories Doug. Must catch up sometime.
