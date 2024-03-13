Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Stockton disaster should not be forgotten

By Letters to the Editor
March 14 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 1974 photo of wreckage from one of eight amphibious vehicles which sank in the Stockton Bight disaster.
A 1974 photo of wreckage from one of eight amphibious vehicles which sank in the Stockton Bight disaster.

MANY thanks to the Fort Scratchley committee and the army personnel for the memorial service that was held on Saturday to remember the Stockton Bight disaster, known as Operation Seagull. They made it a very good day for all of the 10 survivors who attended, and I think it brought it to the attention of some of the people who were visiting the fort who probably didn't know anything about the disaster.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.