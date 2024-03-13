Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Pub fined for 'serious breaches' of gaming laws

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated March 13 2024 - 2:14pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Royal Inn Hotel at Waratah. Picture Google Maps
The Royal Inn Hotel at Waratah. Picture Google Maps

A NEWCASTLE hotel is out of pocket $7540, fined for "serious breaches" of the state's gaming machine laws.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.