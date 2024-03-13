Baum blows rivals out of water with Surfest's highest heat score of the day

Sarah Baum was among the local survivors on day three of Surfest's main event, posting the highest heat score at Merewether beach on Wednesday.
The Newcastle-based South African, who is bound for the Paris Olympics this year, hit the water in heat five of the women's pro round of 48 and blew her rivals out of the water with a commanding performance.
Baum won the heat with a two-wave total of 12.83 points out of a possible 20, including a high-scoring 8.33-point ride, to book progress to the round of 32.
Japan's Sumomo Sato (8.67) placed second to ensure her survival with Australians Oceanna Rogers (6.90) and Logan Dalton (4.46) eliminated.
Home-grown surfers Ellie Lambkin, Madison Poole, Logan Dalton and Jasmine Sampson all bowed out in the round of 48.
Baum, who is unseeded because she is not part of the Australia/Oceania Qualifying Series, has twice made it from the earliest round all the way to the final at Surfest - the 5000-point regional QS finale.
That includes last year's decider against Bronte Macaulay, who claimed a second title.
In a blow for the event, 2022 women's pro champion Macy Callaghan from the Central Coast has withdrawn. The news comes after world junior champion Sierra Kerr also pulled out of Surfest's women's contest.
Merewether's Felix Byrnes (6.33) progressed when second to compatriot Thomas Carvalho (7.66) as the men's round of 96 continued on Wednesday, but 12-year-old Kade Kelly and Ocean Lancaster were local casualties.
Merewether's Morgan Cibilic, a former world No.5, hits the water in the men's round of 64 on Thursday. Other locals in action will be Mike Clayton-Brown, Manning Gregory, Oliver Ryssenbeek and Byrnes.
A call on whether the men or women will be in action first will be made at 7am.
