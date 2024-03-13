Newcastle Herald
Best intentions to match Cowboys edge that began with a bang

MM
By Max McKinney
March 14 2024 - 5:30am
Bradman Best takes a run against Canberra. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Bradman Best hopes Newcastle's left edge can have a greater impact against North Queensland than in last week's season opener, but he admits they're a work in progress and face a tough test against a Cowboys edge that a field day in round one.

MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

