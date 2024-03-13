Best intentions to match Cowboys edge that began with a bang

Bradman Best hopes Newcastle's left edge can have a greater impact against North Queensland than in last week's season opener, but he admits they're a work in progress and face a tough test against a Cowboys edge that a field day in round one.
Best, Newcastle's left centre who up until this season had played the vast majority of his 71 NRL games outside former back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon, is adjusting to playing alongside a couple of new edge forwards.
In Newcastle's 28-12 loss to Canberra, Dylan Lucas played the first half as the left back-rower but shifted to right centre in the second to help cover for injured right winger Enari Tuala.
Englishman Kai-Pearce Paul took Lucas' place and played the entire second half inside of Best.
Lucas, who was groomed last year to take over from Fitzgibbon, has only played eight NRL games, while Pearce-Paul was playing his first in the competition and for the Knights. He made 59 Super League appearances for Wigan before joining Newcastle this season.
"A little bit of change," Best said of having a new inside man.
"Fitzy was unreal. I played with 'Fitz' most of my career.
"Dyl and Kai have been doing a job. We've trained together all pre-season, we're still getting the combinations and this and that, but I'm pretty sure we should pick it up pretty easy."
Lucas and Pearce-Paul, both 23, were in a battle to get first crack on the left edge in round one, but the latter had a disrupted pre-season due to foot surgery.
Pearce-Paul possesses a lanky, 198cm-tall frame and unique offload, while Lucas is a bit stockier and hits a hole similar to Fitzgibbon.
Best said they each had subtleties to adjust to.
"Everyone is different. Everyone has their own advantages and skill set," he said. "Kai is a big taller lad, and does things a bit different to 'Dyl'. They've both got footwork but 'Dyl' is a bit more electric, he played a bit of centre when he was coming through the ranks.
"They're different in their own ways, but that's a good thing."
Newcastle's left edge of the back-rower, centre and winger, which often finishes off handy lead-up work by fullback Kalyn Ponga, carved up during the 2023 season, scoring 40 tries between them (Marzhew 22, Best 13 and Fitzgibbon five). Best also notched 16 try-assists.
But with the Knights completing at just 66 per cent against the Raiders, they struggled to make an impact.
"We didn't get too much opportunity, too much ball," Best said.
"But we'll change that.
"It was only round one, we'll build combinations and me and Greg will get back to our best."
Lucas suffered a head knock last week and will miss Newcastle's clash with North Queensland on Saturday.
Pearce-Paul has been named to start in Townsville, while fellow newbie Jed Cartwright is on the bench.
The three left-edge players will have their work cut out for them, given the bang the three Cowboys players they'll match up against started with on Sunday.
In North Queensland's 43-18 win over the Dolphins, back-rower Jeremiah Nanai, centre Zac Laybutt and winger Kyle Feldt all scored tries.
Feldt is also in a position to break the Cowboys' all-time try-scoring record in the club's first home game of 2024. He is one try short of equalling club great Matt Bowen's record tally of 130.
Best, 22, directly opposes Zac Laybutt, a rising 21-year-old talent from Bundaberg who has scored five tries in five NRL appearances.
"I don't know much about him, but he's been playing pretty good footy since coming into grade," Best said of the centre.
"I'm excited. It will be a good challenge.
"So it's going to be a good test for myself and in the centres.
"But I just worry about myself and what I need to do to get myself right."
Kick-off is from 5.30pm (AEDT) at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.
