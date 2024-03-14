Mixed emotions for Lions amid T20 Summer Bash final loss, missed semis

MEREWETHER captain Josh Geary can see some upside of reaching the T20 Summer Bash final, but ultimately describes 2023-2024 as a "disappointing" season.
The Lions went down to the Magpies (Charlestown) by 53 runs in Sunday's decider at No.1 Sportsground, having finished sixth on Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade ladder.
"When the competition opened up [T20 Summer Bash] we were probably paying 50-1, maybe even 100-1, to even get out of our pool because we had both of last year's finalists," Geary told the Newcastle Herald.
"Then after we made it through we had City, who are one of the better teams, followed by Stockton [in the semi]. But as much as it was pleasing to reach the T20 final it would have been better to finish with a win or at least be more competitive.
"And the focus is always on the two-day stuff, thinking back to a few games we could have or should have won along the way.
"We've got no one to blame but ourselves and ultimately it was a disappointing season for us."
Merewether's (44) loss to fifth-ranked Cardiff-Boolaroo (44) from round six, essentially a 12-point swing on the overall standings, was a key moment according to Geary.
The Lions were in the box seat chasing the 226 set by CBs at Townson Oval in November before losing 6-24 in the space of 10 overs midway through day two.
"It was 45 minutes that cost us pretty dearly in the end," Geary, who was the last man out for 100 with 22 runs required, said.
Merewether's Sam O'Sullivan, who is heading back to play in the UK during the off-season, claimed 26 wickets across three formats this campaign. Bradman Cup representative Harry Price debuted in the first XI.
The Lions last tasted T20 success with a title hat-trick between 2011-2012 and 2013-2014.
