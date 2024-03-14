Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Mixed emotions for Lions amid T20 Summer Bash final loss, missed semis

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
March 14 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewether's Sam O'Sullivan bowling in Sunday's T20 Summer Bash final at No.1 Sportsground. Picture by Marina Neil
Merewether's Sam O'Sullivan bowling in Sunday's T20 Summer Bash final at No.1 Sportsground. Picture by Marina Neil

MEREWETHER captain Josh Geary can see some upside of reaching the T20 Summer Bash final, but ultimately describes 2023-2024 as a "disappointing" season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.