Association fines Newcastle club Wests for fielding an unregistered player

NEWCASTLE District Cricket Association chairman Aaron Gray confirmed this week Wests have been fined for fielding an unregistered player and hopes to avoid any repeats down the track.
The club was recently hit with a $500 punishment, relating to a lower-grade indiscretion during this summer.
"I've had clarification the player is absolutely unregistered and therefore they [Wests] have been fined," Gray told the Newcastle Herald.
"They had had prior warnings about that player playing unregistered and we tried to manage an outcome with the club but unfortunately we didn't get to one.
"The player played again unregistered and therefore our hands were tied and we had to issue a fine.
"The fine is substantial. It's 500 dollars. It used to be 100, but it was changed about 10 years ago to try and be more of a deterrent against this behaviour.
"It becomes a risk for the club, the player and the association to have unregistered players on the park.
"So it's an unfortunate avenue we've had to go down and we're hoping it has ensured the club will be more diligent in their administrative practices going forward."
* CHARLESTOWN (first, second, third) and City (first, second, fourth) lead the way with three out of four grades featuring in semis this weekend.
Stockton (first, third), Waratah-Mayfield (second, fourth) and Merewether (second, fourth) all have two apiece. Wallsend (first), Cardiff-Boolaroo (third), University (third) and Wests (fourth) scored solo entries.
* WALLSEND have put the early feelers out for a "special" milestone next season, with 2024-2025 marking the club's 100th anniversary.
* WARATAH-MAYFIELD recently notched up three figures and unveiled a hall of fame - Jack Mayes, Gary Gilmour, Greg Arms, Ron Harvey, Paul Burke, Thomas Diglick John Hay, Steven Christie and Ian Liddell.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.