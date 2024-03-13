Running with love, Charlie's Run 4 Kids takes off

Between 50 and 70 runners rose bright and early on Wednesday, March 13 for their epic five day journey.
Clad in matching pink shirts, the group set off from Seal Rocks at daybreak.
Raising money for children with cancer, Charlie's Run 4 Kids covers 150 kilometres starting in Seal Rocks and ending in Dudley.
The group covered 38 kilometres on their first day through slippery bushland.
Committee member and returning runner, Guy Clegg, said while it was a hot start to the five days, everyone was excited to be there.
He said people came from as far as Lismore to get involved each year.
"If you run with a bit of love and support around you, it makes it easier," Mr Clegg said.
"People this morning are all here for one reason, to raise money for kids with cancer," he said.
Heading back to their home-base in Tea Gardens, the team have ice baths, massages and an early night on the agenda for this evening.
The idea for a charity run began in 2014 to raise money for Charlie Carr who was eight-years-old with Neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer.
Charlie sadly passed away in 2015 but her inspiration lives on during the annual fundraising event.
The runners will cover roughly 30 kilometres each day, crossing the finish line at Lydon Oval Dudley and celebrating with a Family Fun Day from 11am - 6pm.
The fundraiser event will have live bands, auctions, raffles, food and rides.
The team plan to hit Newcastle at the weekend, running the foreshore and looping around the breakwall on Saturday morning.
