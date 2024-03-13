Man dies after being pulled from surf at Central Coast beach

A man has died after being pulled from the surf at a Central Coast beach.
Just after 9.45am on Wednesday, emergency services were called to Cabbage Tree Harbour at Norah Heads, following reports a man was unresponsive in the water.
Surf Life Savers and NSW Ambulance paramedics administered CPR; however, he was unable to be revived.
The man is yet to be formally identified, but is believed to be aged in his 70s.
Officers attached to Tuggerah Lakes Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report is being prepared for the information of the Coroner.
The incident comes a week after an expert round table was held after more than a dozen coastal drownings over the summer, including three on the Central Coast.
On Christmas Day, two men drowned in separate incidents at Copacabana Beach and Umina Beach.
The Coastal Water Safety round table was led by Emergency Services Minister Jihab Dib and brought together rescue organisations, researchers and government agencies to discuss what led to the increase in drownings this summer, and how to prevent them in the future.
