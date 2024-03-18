National College of Dance dedicated to dance and artistic excellence Advertising Feature

As NCD continues to push the boundaries of dance education, their dedication to excellence and community enrichment remains unwavering. Picture supplied

National College of Dance leads the way when it comes to vocational dance training in the Hunter.

Celebrating 50 years in 2024, NCD has inspired countless generations of Novocastrian dancers.

Many have gone on to illustrious professional careers with prestigious national and international dance companies.

Pivotal to this success has been the dedicated and expert training from NCD staff reinforced by consistent live performance opportunities.

"Students looking for a career in dance need to hone their skills and build their resumes through participation in live performance," says Vicki Morgan, who co-owns and operates NCD with her husband Brett OAM.

"We impress upon all our students the importance of artistic collaboration and live performance."

The College has a number of exciting professional productions in the pipeline for the year ahead.

"We will be collaborating with the Newcastle Wind Orchestra and Indigenous composer Jacob Cummings to create a new mesmerising work 'Mistborn'," Vicki said.



"We continue to develop another project, 'Vincent', about Vincent Van Gogh, as part of our 50-year anniversary."

NCD dancers have just finished performing as part of the show 'Superstars' at Civic Theatre, a musical tribute to the genius of legends Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, which ran over four performances.

"It was a star-studded event produced by the Stoddart Entertainment Group and The Very Popular Theatre Company featuring luminaries like Marina Prior, Silvie Paladino, Chloé Zuel, and Joshua Robson," Vicki said.



"They contacted us and requested choreography and dancers for two pieces - Masquerade and Feel The Love Tonight - which we eagerly provided.

"It was an incredible experience to perform at Civic Theatre in front of a packed live audience with a 32-piece orchestra and 90-voice choir."

The show exemplifies the performance opportunities NCD's provides students, who regularly collaborate with prestigious companies such as Porsche, Ronald McDonald House, and the Sydney Chocolate Ball.

NCD also lends its artistic prowess to the renowned local CONDA awards.



Vicki is excited about the golden anniversary and believes it is something to be proud of.

"Not many businesses last 50 years let alone a dance school, so it's very exciting," she said. "We've unveiled a new College logo to mark the occasion and revered company founder Miss Marie Walton Mahon will be attending celebrations throughout the year."

NCD offers casual classes for three-year-olds all the way through to adults as well as offering nationally recognised full-time training programs.



A new initiative proving very popular is a partnership with the University of the Third Age (UTA).

"We're now doing three classes a week for over 50s and if you are member of UTA you get to dance free," Vicki said.

"It's proving very popular and has been really amazing watching people get their bodies moving, enjoying music, sharing their amazing stories and seeing them become healthier and happier."