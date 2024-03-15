Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Nina's cantina adds touch of Mediterranean to West End

By Alex Morris
March 15 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was love that brought Nina Kourea to Newcastle. After 18 years in Wollongong she was ready for a sea change.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.