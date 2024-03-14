Newcastle Herald
How Hannah Southwell is guiding the next crop of Knights NRLW stars

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
March 15 2024 - 5:30am
Knights NRLW captain and under-17 coach Hannah Southwell with Lisa Fiaola Cup players, from left, Brooklyn Davico, Summer Dowell and Emily McAthur. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Brooklyn Davico, Summer Dowell and Emily McArthur agree having NRLW star Hannah Southwell as their coach is a definite conversation starter.

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

