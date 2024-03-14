How Hannah Southwell is guiding the next crop of Knights NRLW stars

Brooklyn Davico, Summer Dowell and Emily McArthur agree having NRLW star Hannah Southwell as their coach is a definite conversation starter.
But the Newcastle Knights captain is equally in awe of the female talent coming through the club's pathway.
Southwell is coaching the Knights first under-17 women's side playing in the statewide Lisa Fiaola Cup.
The 25-year-old lock, a NSW and Australian representative, assisted with the Knights' under-19 women's team last year but has stepped into a head coaching role with the 17s.
"It's full on but I'm enjoying it," Southwell told the Newcastle Herald.
"I'm learning a lot about the game from different perspectives, how a whole team works. Normally, I'm in the middle so you don't really need to know what a winger is doing. But, being a coach you do.
"So it's been good, a big learning curve for me."
After losing their first three matches, the Knights have strung together back-to-back wins over Manly (44-6) and the Dragons (40-8).
They play the Roosters at Mascot on Saturday and have three rounds remaining.
"The girls have been training since November and it's all been a learning curve for them, but the three games we lost, aside from the first one, we were in it and pretty close," Southwell said.
"There's a good pathway now and it's something that I never had going through, so it's great to see.
"These girls are going to be 10 times better because they have that pathway and we've got a lot of girls who will definitely be pushing myself out the door.
"But that's exciting. We've got a really good pool of talent here in the Hunter, we always have."
Davico, the daughter of former Canberra and Knights player Luke, played netball and AFL before taking up rugby league last year.
The 16-year-old Souths front-rower loved "the contact" and has not looked back.
Dowell also grew up playing netball before being introduced to rugby league through school.
The 16-year-old Scone second-rower travels to Newcastle twice a week to train in the Knights development program.
"I was the sister that got dragged along to my brother's footy games and thrown around in the backyard playing backyard footy, and then I got the opportunity to play," Dowell said.
"It started in a nines comp then Scone got a team in the Newcastle competition last year."
Souths lock McArthur, 16, has a background in basketball and rugby union.
All three hope to one day follow in Southwell's footsteps and play for the Knights in NRLW.
Southwell hopes by the time they get there, competition will be expanded to a home-and-away format and players will be full-time professional.
"Girls now have to balance university or whatever it is they want to pursue and footy, but the thought of being able to do that full-time like the boys in the future is pretty exciting," McArthur said.
For now, the trio and their Lisa Fiaola Cup teammates are soaking up having Southwell as their coach.
