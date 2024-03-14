'Troubling': spike in property theft sweeping the region

Crime in the Newcastle and Hunter region is significantly above the state average, an alarming new report has revealed.
The Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) found in 2023 Newcastle and Lake Macquarie's violent crime - which includes murder, assault, domestic violence, sexual assault and robbery - was 10 per cent higher than the state's average.
However, BOCSAR chief executive Jacki Fitzgerald said it was the region's spike in property crime that was cause for alarm.
"The property crime rate is more troubling in Newcastle," Ms Fitzgerald said.
Incidents of break and entering, motor vehicle theft, and stealing from vehicles, stores and houses are 50 per cent above the state average.
In the Hunter Valley, violent crime is 30 per cent higher than the state average and property crime is 20 per cent higher.
The region's spike in motor vehicles thefts was specifically highlighted in the BOCSAR report, with the data showing stolen vehicles in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie is up 10.1 per cent - or 107 incidents - compared to 2019 figures.
In the Hunter Valley, car thefts are up 4.6 per cent. Recently, there has been an increase in reports of stolen vehicles left burnt out by the side of the road across the region.
Ms Fitzgerald said stolen vehicles in regional areas were more likely to be recovered, suggesting the cars were being stolen for the purpose of joy-riding.
Police data also shows the jump in vehicle theft co-occurring with a spike in break and enter offences, where offenders often seek out car keys.
Alarmingly, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie sexual assaults have increased nearly 60 per cent in five years.
In the Hunter Valley sexual assaults have increased more than 45 per cent, while domestic violence (46.2 per cent) assaults and non-domestic violence assaults (28 per cent) also jumped.
