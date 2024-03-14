Second alleged robber revealed after $120K Commonwealth Hotel hold-up

CAMERON Park man Marley Tiopira has become the second person charged over an armed robbery at the Commonwealth Hotel last month that left a cleaner seriously injured.
Mr Tiopira, 28, is accused of being one of the two men - who were armed with a baseball bat and a machete - who held up the popular Cooks Hill pub about 4.45am on February 28 and fled with more than $120,000 in cash.
He was arrested in Cooks Hill on Wednesday night and represented by solicitor Cameron Duncan when his matter was mentioned briefly in Newcastle Local Court on Thursday.
Mr Tipoira did not enter any pleas to charges of armed robbery, reckless grievous bodily harm in company and conspiracy to commit armed robbery and the matter was adjourned until May.
Mr Tipoira, who is on a conditional release order, did not apply for bail, but Mr Duncan said he would be applying for his client to be released on conditional bail at a later date.
The arrest comes after Strike Force Krichauff detectives last week arrested 34-year-old John Jerrett at Mayfield and charged him with armed robbery and reckless grievous bodily harm in company.
He has not entered any pleas and was refused bail to re-appear in Newcastle Local Court in May.
Emergency services were first called to the Commonwealth Hotel after reports two men - one wielding a machete and the other a baseball bat - forced their way in and confronted two workers.
Police rushed to the scene and had to perform CPR on one of the hotel's staff members after they were found seriously injured on King Street after trying to flee.
It's understood the employee had been beaten up and suffered a medical episode, and was rushed to John Hunter Hospital. He has since made a full recovery, police said.
The second employee was shaken by the ordeal but not physically injured.
The Commonwealth Hotel reopened to the public 12 hours after the armed robbery.
"Our immediate concerns and thoughts are with the staff involved and their speedy recovery," a statement released at the time said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.