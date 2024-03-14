Lingerie store under fire for 'porn-themed' windows

Australian retailer, Honey Birdette has received its 70th advertising ethics violation amid accusations of "porn-themed window displays in shopping centres".
The lingerie store, which has a location in Charlestown Shopping Centre and Kotara Westfield, has been accused of showcasing porn and BDSM-themed advertising to all ages.
Ad Standards deemed two advertisements to have a "high level of nudity" and breached Section 2.4 of its code, "treating sex, sexuality and nudity with sensitivity to the relevant audience".
Collective Shout Campaigns Manager, Caitlin Roper said the store has been criticised for pornified ads depicting BDSM, upskirting, choking, orgies, and displaying visible genitals.
She said since 2010, Ad Standards have looked into 160 complaints against Honey Birdette, and upheld 70.
Collective Shout is a grassroots organisation against the objectification of women and the sexualisation of girls.
The movement asserted that Honey Birdette also fetishised female attendants, female athletes and lesbians.
Ms Roper said in the last 13 years, nothing has changed.
"We are in the midst of a national epidemic of violence against women, yet Honey Birdette delivers up one ad after another portraying women as things existing for men's sexual use," she said.
"We have decades of research documenting how sexualised and objectifying representations of women contribute to men's violence against women."
She said a complete overhaul of the self-regulated ad industry is needed.
The Australian Association of National Advertisers code of ethics is voluntary and the recent ruling has no legal baring on Honey Birdette.
A petition started in 2017 has garnered almost 80,000 signatures urging Honey Birdette to stop "porn-style" advertising in family friendly spaces.
The company was previously accused of sexual harassment, bullying and exploitation by their female staff.
Honey Birdette was contacted for a comment.
