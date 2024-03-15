Your Weekender reads: Boo Seeker; Fringe Festival kicks off; Roger Glover from Deep Purple and more

Explore what's inside the Herald Weekender, March 16.
Ben "Boo" Gumbleton talks to Lisa Rockman about music, his childhood home of Dudley . . . and cooking.
Newcastle Fringe Festival 2024 is in full swing and ready to take over the CBD this weekend. Take a look at the event's diverse calendar.
Here's your guide to what's on this weekend in Newcastle and the Hunter.
Mike Scanlon visits a new exhibition at Maitland Regional Art Gallery showing photographs taken at 41 community, often quirky, special interest museums across Australia.
Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover talks to Lisa Rockman on the eve of a major international tour set to visit Newcastle next month.
Newcastle bass player Manuel Rohrl has spent nearly five years refining his concept of video recording a song with every Newcastle muso who says yes to the idea. 220 videos later, he's found a global audience.
"It was so much fun to shape it, to get it to bounce off the page. Like when you write a song, it's a very similar process. This is an 80,000-word song."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.