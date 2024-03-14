Newcastle Herald
Letters

Metro or regional, Newcastle comes up short in the state spending

By Letters
March 15 2024 - 4:00am
Hunter Community Alliance members Teresa Hetherington, Reverend Rob Hanks and Shaylie Pryer are among those seeking more for the region.
I support the recent statement from 50 Hunter groups highlighting the short-changing of the Hunter area ('Stop 'short-changing' Hunter', Newcastle Herald 11/3). I have now been in Sydney for two months for medical reasons and the government expenditures seen here are breathtaking.

