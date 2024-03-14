Sweltering heat with wet weather on the way

IT might be autumn but the summer heat is rolling on in Newcastle and the Hunter.
Temperatures hit 34 degrees in Newcastle on Thursday, with light winds throughout the day.
The Bureau of Meteorology recommended those soaking up the sunshine cover up to combat the high UV Index.
But the sun is unlikely to stay out for long with a high chance of rain predicted this weekend.
From Friday to Sunday, temperatures are likely to drop to mid- 20s.
BoM NSW climatologist, Hugh McDowell, said the Hunter region would see a warmer than average autumn.
Typical average temperatures are 24 degrees for March, 23 degrees in April and 20 degrees in May. For 2024, it is expected that the temperature averages will be a couple of degrees higher.
Mr McDowell said autumn would be potentially drier than average, particularly towards the end of March.
He said the severe system generally lasts until April and communities should still be aware of severe storm, bushfire and heat wave risks.
Data from BoM NSW showed that the 2024 summer was the tenth warmest on record since 1910.
