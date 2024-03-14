'Explosions and downed wires' as thousands of properties go dark in Edgeworth blackout

Ausgrid electrical workers were trying to restore power to more than 1000 properties around Main Road, near Brush Creek at Edgeworth, on Thursday afternoon, March 14.
Residents told Ausgrid that they heard sounds of explosions, and crews have been warned of downed wires near the apparent scene of the outage at Edgeworth Mall that initially plunged as many as 8400 properties into darkness.
A spokesperson for Ausgrid said crews were working to learn the truth of the cause and get access to the scene, but it was unlikely the power would be fully restored before 5pm.
Electrical workers had restored power to the majority of customers affected, but more than 1,000 properties stretching from the intersection at Neilson Street and Transfield Avenue to Laurel Avenue on Brush Creek, including Main Road businesses BWS, Henny Penny, Coles, and Aldi, were still without power.
The Ausgrid source said that crews were working to restore power progressively into the evening.
The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.
