Newcastle Jets primed to finish season with six of the best

HE is already planning for next season, despite the myriad logistical complications.
Meanwhile Jets coach Rob Stanton remains intently focused on finishing this A-League campaign on the best possible note, starting with a victory against Adelaide at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.
Barring a minor miracle, Newcastle are effectively dead and buried in the race for the play-offs, given that they trail the top six by nine points with only six rounds remaining.
But Stanton insisted there was still plenty to play for.
"You always want to finish as high as you can," he said.
"We will always strive for that. The goal is always to be No.1, and then work your way back from there.
"And I take that as next game, next game, next game.
"Just try and keep improving, winning, moving forward, taking steps forward, whether that's from a team point of view or a [competition] points point of view."
Currently the Jets occupy 10th rung on the ladder, one point and one position higher than Adelaide, with Western United a further point behind, bringing up the rear.
With the shadow of the wooden spoon looming large, all three teams are also battling to secure a top-eight finish, which secures direct entry into next season's Australia Cup knockout.
On an individual level, a host of Newcastle's players are chasing contracts for next season, whether that be at the Jets or overseas.
Leading goalscorer Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and attacker Trent Buhagiar head the list of Jets in the sights of European clubs.
"If a player wants to go, and I think it's in his best interests and a good opportunity for him to develop and go further, I'm actually quite happy for that player," Stanton said. "If it means there's some financial reward for the club, I'm even happier ... you're not happy if you lose a player to another club, but at the same time it's almost impossible to stop that."
Stanton admitted that the recruitment-and-retention process has been complicated by uncertainty about the club's ownership. A group known as FC32 is reportedly close to buying the Jets, who have been bankrolled for the past three years by owners of rival teams.
But after initial hopes that a deal would have been done by late last year negotiations have dragged on.
"Until we know more about where we are in terms of expenditure and things like that - what the budget is and what it's going to cost to keep players - it's always difficult," Stanton said.
