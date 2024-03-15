Wallsend's 'similar' feel despite five new faces from premiership XI

WALLSEND will field five different faces from last year's grand final as the Tigers visit top-ranked Charlestown at Kahibah Oval and continue their premiership defence.
An injury-free Pat Magann, rookie spinner Will Parkinson and returning trio Ryan Brooks, Aaron Wivell and Josh Pettigrew arrive at this weekend's semi having not been part of Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade decider 12 months ago.
"To be honest it doesn't feel overly different despite a little bit of personnel change," Wallsend captain Jacob Montgomery told the Newcastle Herald.
"There was probably more of a different feel throughout the year, but at this point where your season's defined, the way we've approached it feels very similar."
Charlestown skipper Daniel Arms highlighted his team's 10 local juniors, all-but Afghani national Ahmadullah Fazli, as the Magpies look to launch from last weekend's title double - minor premiership and T20 Summer Bash.
In their only previous meeting of 2023-2024, Charlestown beat Wallsend by 51 runs in a 50-over fixture at Wallsend Oval on October 7. Last month's round 12 was washed out.
CHARLESTOWN (1st): Daniel Arms (c), Daniel Bailey, Matt Bench, Daniel Chillingworth, Jed Dickson, Ahmadullah Fazli, Michael Richardson, Path Shah, Isaac Wallace, Kel Wilson, Adam Winchester.
WALLSEND (4th): Jacob Montgomery (c), Ryan Brooks, Daniel McGovern, Nathan Price, Cal Gabriel, Aaron Wivell, Jacob Page, Josh Pettigrew, Pat Magann, Lachlan Page, Will Parkinson.
