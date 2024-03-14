The Lowedown: Young Jets look to be running out of gas

And the beat goes on!
The Jets establish a comfortable 2-0 lead in Perth, the opposition press a little higher, increase their ambition, play a little more directly, and we watch on with an increasing sense of unease.
Perth's best player, and one of the league's best strikers, Adam Taggart is suddenly in space, and on fire, and 70 minutes of competent control goes out the window.
It's a familiar tale for Jets fans, and indeed coach Rob Stanton, who has hinted that his patience has run out with a number of players, reasoning that they may be young, but should be learning more quickly about managing games, concentration, and competing late in games.
There has been a line of rhetoric, statistically based, that the Jets are the best first-half team in the league, and I'm not going to argue with the boffins. But how has that worked out overall?
Could a little bit of first-half control and dominance be sacrificed to save some energy reserves for the second half?
Not so well, you'd have to say. I have wondered if the Jets' problem is about pacing the game a little more conservatively. Could a little bit of first-half control and dominance be sacrificed to save some energy reserves for the second half?
Do the Jets have the experience and nous to do that at this stage? Do they want to? The general trend in coaching these days is to dominate possession and territory from the get-go, and that's OK, but it takes a physical toll to do that, more in my opinion, in contrast to popular opinion, than the defensive sides who generally answer with a zonal approach, shuffling as required, and conserving energy.
The reserves saved are apparent late in games, the talented are able to find more space, and individual quality often comes to the fore. Having said that, had Newcastle's talisman Apostolos Stamatelopoulos converted two gilt-edged second-half chances, one of which struck a post, we might be celebrating a victory. They don't go in every week, even if you are having a great season.
The real question is how many of our younger group have the capacity to make the big leap to accomplished, composed footballer in the next few years? This is particularly important if you cannot, for whatever reason, retain your best players.
Are you signing the players who can make that step, or settling for those on a second level who are more affordable, more available, and easier to retain to shore up squad numbers?
That may sound harsh, but it's how the game works. Where might the Jets be without Stamatelopoulos, Clayton Taylor (both of whom are rumoured to be leaving at season's end despite being contracted) this year, and say a Lucas Mauragis, who has been excellent.
And kudos to Rob Stanton for those signings, and what they have produced. It must be quite galling to know that two of your key players are likely to leave at season's end and the familiar rebuild looms again.
The quest right now is surely very obvious to everyone: avoid the spoon and finish as high up the table as possible. Finals hopes are long gone, particularly after Melbourne City's slaughter of the Wanderers on Tuesday night.
The Jets' run in looks like this: Adelaide at home tonight, Melbourne City away on March 30, Sydney at home on April 7, Brisbane away on April 13, and home games on April 19 and 27 against the Phoenix and the Mariners respectively.
So that's games against current joint leaders in the title race, Melbourne City on an upward spiral, bogey team Sydney, a resurgent Brisbane, and fellow, somewhat surprisingly, strugglers Adelaide tonight.
That synopsis would surely suggest that three points tonight is of paramount importance for both teams.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.