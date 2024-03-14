Two acreages deliver suburb record sales in Lake Macquarie

TWO acreage properties pulled in record-breaking sales in Lake Macquarie last week.
In Jewells, a sprawling six-bedroom home on 2.5 acres found a buyer after more than two years on the market.
The sale price was undisclosed however, Presence Real Estate listing agent Katie Kepner said the result topped the previous $2.6 million record "substantially".
Meanwhile, an acreage in Eleebana smashed the suburb record by more than $500,000.
Set on 1.8 acres, the home was sold under auction conditions with listing agent Anthony Di Nardo from Belle Property for $3.725 million.
It topped the previous suburb record of $2.3 million.
In other auction news, developers flocked to a dilapidated property in Mayfield that was formerly the site of one of the city's first gyms.
The weatherboard home on a 662 square metre corner block drew seven registered bidders at auction and sold under the hammer,
Read more about the auction and the new owner's plans here.
At the other end of the scale, a modern luxury beach house in Stockton hit the market this week with a record-breaking price tag.
Listed with Jessica Molan at Movable, the four-bedroom house and detached two-bedroom granny flat is expected to fetch more than $4 million.
Take a look inside the home here.
If you love a before and after transformation, take a look at this revamped house in Kahibah.
The property is unrecognisable after undergoing an Instagram-worthy revamp under the eye of two seasoned renovators.
It was used an an Airbnb but it's now on the market, with the hopes that the reno will add an extra $1 million of value.
Speaking of Airbnb, we took a tour inside the ex-The Block contestants Karstan Smith and Maxine Stokes' newly launched short-term holiday rental, The Palms, in Merewether.
The exhaustive project saw a dark and dingy 1990s townhouse transformed into a light and bright luxury coastal-inspired holiday home.
Read about the renovation here.
It hosts sheep shearing events and serves beers from a vintage train carriage.
And now, The Railway Hotel n Muswellbrook is on the hunt for a new owner after hitting the market for the first time in a decade.
Read more about the sale here.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.