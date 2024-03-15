Newcastle Herald
Exposure, brawl charges levelled after video emerges

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated March 15 2024 - 1:49pm, first published 12:14pm
The fight involved up to 20 people out the front of a Tamworth hotel.
THREE men have been charged at a Central Coast police station after footage emerged of a man with no pants on, the same night a brawl broke out after a rugby league game.

Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

