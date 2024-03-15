Exposure, brawl charges levelled after video emerges

THREE men have been charged at a Central Coast police station after footage emerged of a man with no pants on, the same night a brawl broke out after a rugby league game.
The Woy Woy Roosters team was in Tamworth for a pre-season game against the North Tamworth Bears when a fight spilled onto the street outside the Courthouse Hotel in the early hours of March 10.
A police investigation was launched after officers were forced to deploy capsicum spray to disperse the crowd on Peel Street.
Three men - aged 20, 22 and 24 - were arrested at Woy Woy Police Station on March 14 and had charges levelled against them.
All three men were charged with affray, while the 22-year-old man stands further accused of wilful and obscene exposure in or near a public place.
They were each granted bail by police to front Gosford Local Court later this month.
It has not been confirmed whether the three men were in any way connected to the Woy Woy Roosters Rugby League Club.
NSW Rugby League (NSWRL) confirmed it had been made aware of the police investigation stemming from the events in Tamworth on March 10, and assisted officers with their inquiries.
"If NSWRL members were involved we will consider appropriate penalties once court proceedings have been completed," a statement said.
The Woy Woy Rugby League Club was not able to comment further on the matter, and the North Tamworth Bears had previously denied its players were involved.
Emergency services were called to Peel Street in Tamworth after reports a brawl had broken out and spilled onto the roadway at about 2.30am on Sunday.
Police said about 20 people were seen fighting before OC spray was used and the group scattered.
No injuries were reported.
Oxley Police District officers launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The Newcastle Herald understands the alleged act of exposure by the 22-year-old man also stemmed from that night out in Tamworth, with footage circulating on social media.
Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information about the brawl, or who has footage, dashcam video or CCTV, has been urged to contact Tamworth Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 18000 333 000.
