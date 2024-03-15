Can the Knights end their Townsville hoodoo against the Cowboys?

THEY ended one long-running losing streak last season and on Saturday the Newcastle Knights will be out to put an end to another nightmare run when they take on the Cowboys in Townsville.
The Knights have not beaten North Queensland on home turf since 2015, losing the past seven consecutive games they've played there.
Moreover since 2009, and from the past 14 meetings, the Knights have only twice walked away victorious.
After beating Melbourne last July to end what was an 11-game losing streak against the Storm, Newcastle's record against the Cowboys in Townsville is now arguably their main hoodoo.
In terms of away records, their ongoing run of seven losses is only matched by their losing streak against the Titans on the Gold Coast, which also extends to 2015.
"I'm one that never sort of dives into it," Adam O'Brien, who is yet to notch a victory in Townsville as Knights coach in four games, said on Friday. "The team that lost it 15 or 14 games ago isn't in the room, neither is the one that was 12th or ninth ago.
"It's about this group."
The coach is seeking a more disciplined and patient performance from his side after last week's error-riddled 28-12 loss to Canberra.
He was forced to make two changes for today's game after injuries to winger Enari Tuala (quad) and back-rower Dylan Lucas (head knock).
Tom Jenkins and Jed Cartwright will make their club debuts.
Jenkins, who made six NRL appearances at former club Penrith, comes in for Tuala on the right wing.
Cartwright, a 31-game forward previously at South Sydney and Penrith, starts from the bench.
Englishman Kai Pearce-Paul, who also played his first Knights game last week - a 40-minute stint off the bench - has pushed into the starting side to take Lucas' spot on the left edge.
"Jed ... very consistent, and Tom is the same," O'Brien said. "Their best training run and their worst isn't very far apart, and I like that."
The Cowboys, who fell to 11th last season a year after making a preliminary final, kicked off their season with a dominant 43-18 win over the Dolphins in Brisbane last week.
Coach Todd Payten has kept the same 1-17.
"They were great last week. Started really hard, fast and it looked like they were running down hill," O'Brien said.
"Really strong back five that get them off to a good start, and the further down the field they go, the more dangerous they are.
"They run the ball a lot on last play and have got some strike weapons there, but we've prepared accordingly."
Temperatures are predicted to hit 30 degrees and thunderstorms could roll through in Townsville on Saturday, but O'Brien said the conditions would be no excuse for his side.
"You can come up here and make a real big thing of it, or you can come here and roll your sleeves up and get a job done," he said.
